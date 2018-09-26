Cancer Research UK, Keystone Symposia collaborate for cancer-related research

Sep 26 2018

Keystone Symposia and Cancer Research UK are pleased to announce their new collaboration consisting of a series of annual cancer-related scientific research conferences organized by Keystone Symposia in collaboration with Cancer Research UK. The events will be held in various locations globally.

In 2019, the following six conferences will take place as part of the inaugural series: DNA Replication and Genome Instability, January 13-17, 2019 in Snowbird, Utah, USA; Cancer Vaccines, January 20-24, 2019 in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada; Tumor Metabolism, February 24-28, 2019 in Keystone, Colorado, USA; Uncovering Mechanisms of Immune-Based Therapy in Cancer and Autoimmunity, February 18-22, 2019 in Breckenridge, Colorado, USA; and Cancer Metastasis: The Role of Metabolism, Immunity and the Microenvironment, March 15-19, 2019 in Florence, Italy.

Cancer Research UK-funded cancer experts contribute to the program development process and play lead roles in putting together the scientific programs of each of the conferences.

In addition, Cancer Research UK is funding 10 scholarships for junior investigators - i.e., graduate students and postdoctoral fellows/associates - to attend these conferences. Eligible candidates must submit an abstract and apply through the regular Keystone Symposia scholarship process; the application deadlines precede the conferences by approximately four months. The application deadlines are October 4 and October 2, respectively, for the first two conferences on DNA Replication and Recombination and Cancer Vaccines.

According to Dr. Karen Vousden, Chief Scientist at Cancer Research UK and Group Leader at the Francis Crick Institute, "We're delighted to be teaming up with Keystone Symposia to co-host a series of cancer conferences and offer travel scholarships to students and postdocs. Together, we're supporting dialogue at the leading edge of cancer research and enabling researchers from around the world to build connections."

Dr. Jane L. Peterson, Keystone Symposia's President and CEO, added: "Keystone Symposia is delighted to partner with Cancer Research UK on cancer research conferences worldwide. Their invaluable support will allow us to offer an expanding array of conferences on cancer vaccines, immunotherapy and other important and cutting-edge topics that hold great promise for increasing our understanding of cancer and other diseases, and accelerating the development of more effective therapies."

Source:

http://www.keystonesymposia.org/index.cfm?e=Web.LatestNews.Show&NewsFileName=File_430_html.html&DownloadType=1

