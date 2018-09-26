Researchers identify new mechanism that promotes cutaneous wound healing

Sep 26 2018

Researchers have identified a new mechanism involving ginsenoside Rb1, which has the ability to stimulate keratinocyte migration and promote cutaneous wound healing. They report the results of a study showing that Rb1 enhances keratinocyte migration in an article published in Journal of Medicinal Food, a peer-reviewed journal from Mary Ann Liebert, Inc., publishers.

Related Stories

The article entitled "Ginsenoside Rb1 Enhances Keratinocyte Migration by a Sphingosine-1-Phosphate-Dependent Mechanism" is coauthored by Kunngho Park, Hallym University (Chuncheon, Korea), Yoonhwa Jeong, Dankook University (Cheonan, Korea), and colleagues from Yonsei University Wonju College of Medicine (Wonju, Korea), University of California San Francisco School of Medicine, and Veterans Affairs Medical Center (San Francisco, CA). The researchers demonstrated that Rb1 significantly increases the production of sphingosine-1-phosphate (S1P), which is a signaling factor in keratinocytes known to stimulate wound repair through greater keratinocyte migration.

Source:

