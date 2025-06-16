Rising homelessness among pregnant and parenting people in Canada

Canadian Medical Association JournalJun 16 2025

Homelessness is increasing in pregnant and parenting people in Canada, posing health risks to children. Authors of a commentary in CMAJ (Canadian Medical Association Journal) https://www.cmaj.ca/lookup/doi/10.1503/cmaj.241623 argue it is a health crisis that needs urgent attention.

Housing is a basic life necessity for everyone. With rising numbers of pregnant and parenting people experiencing homelessness in Canada, more children are being put at risk of negative health outcomes. Adequate housing that interfaces with supportive health and mental health services is a fundamental first step to counter the effects of poverty, family fragmentation, and displacement for this vulnerable group."

Drs. Nicole Racine and Stéphanie Manoni-Millar, University of Ottawa, and CHEO Research Institute, Ottawa, Ontario

Recent data show that the number of people experiencing homelessness increased by 20% from 2018 to 2022, with 10% indicating they are part of a family. 

"The health and developmental implications of homelessness for infants and young children are profound," the authors write. It has been found that infants born to people experiencing homelessness have lower birth weights, higher risk of needing neonatal intensive care, and increased likelihood of infections and negative mental health and cognitive development.

They urge federal and provincial funding to provide access to safe and affordable housing with integrated services to support families, with support from municipal governments, social services and other providers. 

"Reducing service fragmentation by enhancing collaboration and communication between housing services, mental health and addiction services, and health services optimizes the continuity of service delivery. However, few services or programs currently have the capacity or funding to provide longer-term services to clients."

Source:

Canadian Medical Association Journal

Journal reference:

Manoni-Millar, S., & Racine, N. (2025). Tackling the crisis of homelessness among pregnant and parenting people in Canada. Canadian Medical Association Journal. doi.org/10.1503/cmaj.241623.

