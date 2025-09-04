Overprotective parenting linked to higher anxiety in first year university students

First-year undergraduates who grew up with overly cautious or controlling parents tend to experience increased anxiety when faced with stresses associated with the transition to university, researchers from McGill University and the University of California (Los Angeles) have found.

The researchers asked 240 first-year McGill students to fill out several questionnaires in the first six weeks of the fall semester. The questionnaires used well-established scales to measure the parenting style they were raised with, current anxiety symptoms and different types of stressors they encountered during the transition to university, including housing difficulties, personal loss or even life-threatening situations.

The team then looked at associations among those variables, focusing on how the relationship between exposure to stressors and current experiences of anxiety correlated with different parental behaviours.

"We found that students whose parents are very protective experience a stronger link between exposure to stressful events and feelings of anxiety," explained Lidia Panier, the study's lead author. Panier, a PhD student in the Department of Psychology, is a member of the Translational Research in Affect and Cognition (TRAC) Lab led by Professor Anna Weinberg, the study's senior author and principal investigator.

While cautioning that their study model does not allow them to conclude that overprotective parenting causes anxiety in children, the researchers note that such a conclusion would be consistent with the existing body of research.

Previous findings show that overprotective parenting leads to insecure attachment and poorer emotion regulation, both of which are linked to greater vulnerability to anxiety." Lidia Panier, study's lead author

She said she believes overprotective parenting in childhood and adolescence may not be helpful in teaching kids how to adapt to stressful situations in the long term. At the same time, she noted that the overprotective parenting might in some cases be a response to a child's anxious behaviours: parents might develop watchful attitudes or controlling habits to protect a child who often appears fearful.

"These interpretations are not mutually exclusive," explained Panier. "A bi-directional dynamic where child behaviours influence parenting, which then affects child development, is also well-supported in the literature."

The researcher said she hopes that future studies can clarify these links, as well as explore ways to better support young adults experiencing anxiety, especially during key transitional periods.

"It would be interesting to see if these patterns can change over time, such as whether supportive peer relationships in university can help young adults become more resilient, even if they experienced overprotective parenting," she said.