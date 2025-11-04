Gut bacteria in toddlers may influence anxiety and depression years later

Using advanced brain imaging and machine learning, scientists have uncovered how gut bacteria in early childhood could influence the wiring of young brains, offering new clues to the causes of anxiety and depression.

Young boy playing with wooden toys at white table in kindergartenStudy: Childhood gut microbiome is linked to internalizing symptoms at school age via the functional connectome. Image credit: New Africa/Shutterstock.com

A new study published in Nature Communications applies machine learning to uncover links between brain network connectivity in six-year-old children, internalizing symptoms observed at 7.5 years, and their gut microbiome composition in early life. It aims to shed light on the links between the microbiome and mental health in this age group.

The gut–brain link

The microbiome-gut-brain axis plays a crucial role in determining behavioral and psychological outcomes during childhood development, a period when mental health issues often first become apparent.  

The gut microbiome rapidly changes to its nearly adult state from early childhood to around three years of age. Signals from the early microbiome alter the architecture of developing brain circuits. This reflects in the child’s behavior and cognitive performance, including internalizing symptoms: emotions, and behavior directed towards oneself rather than outwardly, such as anxiety, depression, and withdrawal.

The early microbiome appears to leave a lasting imprint on the child’s neurobiology, shaping how the brain responds to mental health stressors. This influence is particularly evident in middle school children, a known period of heightened vulnerability. For example, greater microbial diversity has been linked to stronger connectivity in the fronto-parietal network, which supports cognitive control and regulates negative emotions in infancy.

Similarly, changes in specific bacterial taxa at one month have been shown to predict brain volumes at one year, suggesting a cascading developmental effect even in the absence of direct associations at a later state.

Prior research demonstrated that specific types of microbes are linked to affective outcomes at one year. Increased overall diversity at one month predicted more fearful behavior at one year, but the opposite was true of taxa like Clostridiales and Dialister.

This led to the current study, which aimed to help visualize “how early microbial signals may contribute to lifelong trajectories of mental health.”

Such studies mainly assess seed-based resting-state functional connectivity (RSFC) where functional magnetic resonance imaging (fMRI) is used to explore functional activity at rest in selected areas of the brain (“seeds”). This limits the ability to view the whole brain function and excludes connectivity between the large brain networks.

Yet such networks are crucial to neurocognitive behavior as well as mental ill-health in children. Changes in RFSC in some key pathways are associated with childhood internalizing symptoms. Mechanistically, this reflects changes in connectivity within and between networks, making them more specialized and efficient. Disruptions in this process are linked to mental illness risk in young people.

The researchers used a machine learning method known as partial least squares (PLS), which breaks down complex datasets into their main components while maximizing shared variance between variables. To increase precision, they used a refined version of this technique known as sparse PLS (sPLS).

Related Stories

This approach enabled them to investigate the relationship between early-life changes in the gut microbiome and large-scale functional brain networks in middle childhood, as well as how these, in turn, were linked to internalizing symptoms later in life.

Studying early gut–brain pathways

This study is essential since internalizing symptoms in early and middle childhood predict chronic and recurrent internalizing symptoms in later life.

This small, exploratory observational study (N = 55) used data from the Growing Up in Singapore Towards Healthy Outcomes [GUSTO] study, where stool samples were collected at two years and fMRI scans were performed at six years. The scientists used sPLS analysis to pick out linear network combinations in the brain (“brain signatures”).

They were examined for the highest covariance with internalizing symptoms at 7.5 years. Subsequently, they examined whether early gut microbial profiles predicted these brain signatures.

Connecting guts to feelings

The results showed two distinct brain signatures that showed the strongest associations with internalizing symptoms, such as anxiety and depression, at 7.5 years of age. While no direct links emerged between gut microbiota profiles and these symptoms, one microbial profile was indirectly associated though a specific brain network signature. Notably, the brain signatures were not correlated with self-reported depressive symptoms at 8.5 years.

The difference in internalizing symptoms was explained best by the connectivity signatures in two opposing brain networks linked to mental health and cognition.

One network comprises functional connections associated with affective disorders in young people, although conflicting results have been reported. Impaired connectivity in this network could partly explain the onset of internalizing symptoms later.

The second pathway involves higher connectivity levels, and disruptions in this area are known to be associated with poor mental health at various stages of development. This includes depression and irritability, but also other mental symptoms across categories, poor emotional regulation, and impaired cognitive control.

The first brain signature involved the striatal–orbitofrontal–amygdalar (SOFA), medial temporal lobe (MTL), salience (SAL), and parietomedial (PMN) networks. In contrast, the second reflected connectivity between the SOFA and other networks, such as the default mode network (DMN), ventral attention network (VAN), and fronto-parietal network (FPN).

These orthogonal network changes were explained best by three microbial abundance profiles at two years. These are linked to inflammation, which could affect the corresponding brain signature, leading to internalizing symptoms.

Notably, one microbial profile was associated with both externalizing and internalizing symptoms at 7.5 years. Microbes of the Clostridiales and Lachnospiraceae order and family, respectively, were linked to internalizing symptoms later in childhood. The mechanism appears to be mediated by changes in functional brain network connectivity, which are regulated by emotion.

This agrees with earlier work on young adults with depression. These taxa are linked to inflammation in response to acute stress under laboratory conditions. Such changes often occur in early life adversity, indicating a vulnerable point in the response to such stressors.

The researchers also found that Faith’s phylogenetic diversity, a measure of microbial alpha diversity, was positively associated with one of the brain network signatures (SOFA Between Network Connectivity), though not directly with internalizing symptoms.

Specific microbiome functional profiles linked to cellular energy metabolism covaried with these brain signatures, suggesting a possible explanation for such effects. This highlights the potential use of this method in identifying microbial patterns that may act as markers for future mental health issues. Thus, internalizing symptoms were indirectly connected via changes in brain network connectivity with the microbial profile.

A small study, big clues

The present study suggests that internalizing symptoms are associated with specific brain signatures linked to certain gut microbial abundance profiles.

These results “provide initial support for a role of the early life gut microbiota in shaping mental health at school age via effects on functional brain development.”

However, the authors emphasize that the findings are preliminary, based on a modest sample, and involve community children with mostly subclinical symptoms rather than diagnosed mental disorders. They caution that the results show association, not causation, and highlight the need for replication in larger and more diverse samples.

These findings could help inform appropriate interventions in the future, while demonstrating the durable impact of early childhood microbiome composition on mental health outcomes in childhood.

Download your PDF copy now!

Journal reference:

Posted in: Child Health News | Medical Research News

Comments (0)
Dr. Liji Thomas

Written by

Dr. Liji Thomas

Dr. Liji Thomas is an OB-GYN, who graduated from the Government Medical College, University of Calicut, Kerala, in 2001. Liji practiced as a full-time consultant in obstetrics/gynecology in a private hospital for a few years following her graduation. She has counseled hundreds of patients facing issues from pregnancy-related problems and infertility, and has been in charge of over 2,000 deliveries, striving always to achieve a normal delivery rather than operative.

Citations

Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

  • APA

    Thomas, Liji. (2025, November 04). Gut bacteria in toddlers may influence anxiety and depression years later. News-Medical. Retrieved on November 04, 2025 from https://www.news-medical.net/news/20251104/Gut-bacteria-in-toddlers-may-influence-anxiety-and-depression-years-later.aspx.

  • MLA

    Thomas, Liji. "Gut bacteria in toddlers may influence anxiety and depression years later". News-Medical. 04 November 2025. <https://www.news-medical.net/news/20251104/Gut-bacteria-in-toddlers-may-influence-anxiety-and-depression-years-later.aspx>.

  • Chicago

    Thomas, Liji. "Gut bacteria in toddlers may influence anxiety and depression years later". News-Medical. https://www.news-medical.net/news/20251104/Gut-bacteria-in-toddlers-may-influence-anxiety-and-depression-years-later.aspx. (accessed November 04, 2025).

  • Harvard

    Thomas, Liji. 2025. Gut bacteria in toddlers may influence anxiety and depression years later. News-Medical, viewed 04 November 2025, https://www.news-medical.net/news/20251104/Gut-bacteria-in-toddlers-may-influence-anxiety-and-depression-years-later.aspx.

Suggested Reading

Babies' gut bacteria could play a role in programming brain circuits tied to emotional health
Psilocybin and mindfulness offer new hope for depressive healthcare workers
Low-cost biosensor identifies altered protein levels associated with psychiatric disorders
Repeated ketamine infusions offer no extra benefit for people hospitalized with depression
How nerve cells in the gut adapt to microbial and immune challenges
Baby formula can harbor heat-resistant bacteria even after safe preparation
Gut bacteria found to make serotonin and boost intestinal motility
Novel antibiotic shows activity against WHO high priority pathogen VRE

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
GeneSight test-guided treatment leads to faster remission and response in patients with depression