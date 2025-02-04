Topical ABT-263 treatment improves wound healing in aging skin

A new research paper was published by Aging (Aging-US) on December 3, 2024, in Volume 17, Issue 1, titled "Topical ABT-263 treatment reduces aged skin senescence and improves subsequent wound healing."



Researchers Maria Shvedova, Rex Jeya Rajkumar Samdavid Thanapaul, Joy Ha, Jannat Dhillon, Grace H. Shin, Jack Crouch, Adam C. Gower, Sami Gritli, and Daniel S. Rohfrom Boston University Aram V. Chobanian and Edward Avedisian School of Medicine have discovered that a drug called ABT-263 can significantly improve wound healing in aging skin. When applied directly to the skin of older mice, ABT-263 helps clear out old, damaged cells, known as senescent cells, and speeds up the skin's ability to heal after injury. This finding could lead to new treatments for slow-healing wounds in older adults, especially for post-surgical recovery and chronic wound care.



As people age, their bodies accumulate senescent cells-damaged cells that no longer function properly but refuse to die. The buildup of these cells in tissues like the skin slows down the body's ability to heal after injuries. This study investigated whether ABT-263, a senolytic drug designed to target and remove senescent cells when applied topically, could enhance the skin's natural healing process.



Researchers applied ABT-263 to the skin of aged mice for five days. The treated skin showed fewer signs of cellular aging, and when small wounds were created, they healed much faster compared to untreated mice. By day 24, 80% of the mice treated with ABT-263 had fully healed wounds, compared to just 56% of untreated mice.



Interestingly, ABT-263 triggered a brief spike of inflammation in the skin, which surprisingly helped the healing process. The inflammation seemed to "wake up" the skin's repair systems, making them respond more quickly to wounds. Additionally, ABT-263 increased the activity of genes related to wound repair, such as those involved in collagen production and the growth of new blood vessels, both essential for skin strength and regeneration.



The study also found that ABT-263 selectively reduced senescent cells in aged mice without affecting young mice, suggesting the drug is particularly effective in older tissues where these damaged cells accumulate. Moreover, because ABT-263 was applied directly to the skin, it avoided the common side effects associated with oral senolytic drugs.

"Our study underscores the potential of topical senolytic treatments to enhance wound healing in aging skin, presenting a potentially promising strategy for preoperative care."



While the results are promising, more research is needed to confirm whether this treatment is safe and effective for humans. However, this study represents an exciting step forward in regenerative medicine, opening new opportunities to improve wound healing in aging skin.