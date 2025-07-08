SolasCure publishes Dose Escalation Study on painless application of Aurase Wound Gel

SOLASCURE Ltd (SolasCure), a biotechnology company developing a novel treatment to transform chronic wound healing, today announced the publication of a peer-reviewed study in the International Wound Journal. The paper reports findings from a Dose Escalation Study examining the use of tarumase, the enzymatic debridement agent in the Company's investigational Aurase Wound Gel (AWG), for the treatment of venous leg ulcers (VLUs).

VLUs are painful, chronic wounds that require thorough debridement to support healing. However, existing methods of debridement are either slow and painless (autolytic), or more rapid and associated with significant pain (surgical and mechanical), often requiring anaesthesia while some enzymatic treatments can also increase pain levels. The study explores tarumase, an enzyme originally isolated from medical maggots, which targets fibrin, collagen and elastin in wounds. AWG delivers tarumase in a proprietary hydrogel formulation, offering a gentle, patient-friendly alternative that enables effective debridement without adding to the patient's pain burden.

Building on positive Phase IIA clinical findings, the study reinforces AWG's favourable safety profile and supports its pain-free application. Results show that AWG containing concentrations of tarumase up to 11 U/mL did not result in any increase in patient-reported pain above baseline, either shortly after application or after remaining on the wound for 48-72 hours. AWG is currently in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of VLUs.