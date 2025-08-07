Multifunctional hydrogel offers new hope for diabetic wound healing

Diabetes is a global epidemic, and its complications—particularly chronic wounds—are both debilitating and costly. A large percentage of diabetic patients suffer from wounds that refuse to heal, often exacerbated by infection, oxidative stress, and high blood sugar levels. Despite ongoing research into advanced treatments, existing solutions often fail to address the complexity of these wounds. To overcome this, scientists have long searched for a material that could simultaneously target infection, inflammation, and glycemic imbalance. With the increasing prevalence of diabetes, there is a critical need for an integrated therapeutic solution that can treat both the wound and the underlying causes of delayed healing.



A new study (DOI: 10.1093/burnst/tkaf024) published in Burns & Trauma presents a game-changing approach to managing chronic diabetic wounds. Researchers have developed a multifunctional hydrogel that not only accelerates wound healing but also helps regulate blood glucose levels. Created by experts from Northwest University and collaborating institutions, this hydrogel integrates the power of dihydromyricetin (DMY) into a thermosensitive matrix. The study highlights its potential to address the root causes of delayed healing in diabetic wounds, making it an exciting new prospect for clinical use.



This innovative hydrogel, named DPFI, is designed to deliver multiple therapeutic benefits through a unique, controlled release system. Dihydromyricetin (DMY), encapsulated in a Pluronic F127-based hydrogel matrix, is gradually released, targeting key aspects of diabetic wound care. The hydrogel's antimicrobial properties were proven effective against common wound pathogens like MRSA and E. coli, while its antioxidant capabilities reduced oxidative stress, a major barrier to wound healing. By modulating macrophage polarization, the hydrogel also reduced inflammation, creating a more favorable environment for tissue regeneration. In addition to these benefits, the hydrogel promoted angiogenesis, helping to form new blood vessels crucial for healing. In vivo experiments in diabetic mice demonstrated that the DPFI hydrogel significantly accelerated wound healing, reduced infection, and improved blood glucose control, outperforming traditional wound care treatments. These findings provide a strong foundation for the future clinical application of this hydrogel in treating complex diabetic wounds.

This hydrogel represents a major breakthrough in the treatment of diabetic wounds. By combining antimicrobial action, inflammation control, antioxidant effects, and glycemic regulation, it tackles the multifactorial challenges of wound healing in diabetic patients. Our findings show that DPFI not only accelerates the healing process but also addresses the underlying causes of delayed wound recovery. This could be a transformative tool in clinical practice, and we are excited about its potential to improve the lives of millions of patients." Dr. Huiyun Wen, one of the lead researchers

The DPFI hydrogel has the potential to revolutionize the treatment of chronic diabetic wounds. By addressing multiple facets of wound healing—antimicrobial action, oxidative stress reduction, inflammation control, and glycemic regulation—this hydrogel offers a holistic solution for one of the most pressing healthcare challenges today. With its proven ability to accelerate wound healing and manage blood sugar levels, DPFI could change how diabetic wounds are treated in the future. The next steps involve further clinical trials to confirm its long-term safety and efficacy, but the early results are highly promising, offering hope for millions of diabetic patients globally.