Scientists perform successful trial of new antibiotic on cancer reoccurrence after surgery

Oct 3 2018

SCIENTISTS fighting cancer have carried out the first successful trial of the effects of the antibiotic Doxycycline on cancer reoccurrence in patients after surgery.

Breast cancer patients were given the orally-administered antibiotic for 14 days before surgery and almost all saw a significant drop in cancer stem cells, the aggressive cells that drive tumor recurrence.

Although small - restricted to 15 patients at the University Hospital in Pisa, Italy - the trial is highly significant, giving hope for the efficacy of cheap, over-the-counter drugs being used alongside standard treatments to prevent cancer regrowth.

Doxycycline is one of the most commonly-prescribed antibiotics, effective in treating pneumonia, sinusitis, chlamydia, syphilis, cholera and Lyme disease.

The research, reported in the journal Frontiers in Oncology, was led by Professors Michael Lisanti and Federica Sotgia at the University of Salford and supported by the Healthy Life Foundation, the Pisa Science Foundation and the Foxpoint Foundation.

Lisanti, chair of translational medicine, said: "We have very few FDA-approved drugs to target and reduce cancer stem cells, so to find that a drug that is effective, readily-available and costs just 10pence per patient per day and is highly significant, particularly as around two-thirds of cancer deaths occur due to recurrence after initial treatment."

The University of Salford specializes in discovering non-toxic remedies and repurposing approved drugs as complementary treatments for cancer.

In the trial, doxycycline was administered to 9 patients whilst a further 6 were observed as 'controls' (no treatment). Immuno-histochemical analysis was performed with known biomarkers of "stemness" (CD44, ALDH1), mitochondrial mass (TOMM20), cell proliferation (Ki67, p27), apoptosis (cleaved caspase-3) and neo-angiogenesis (CD31). For each patient, the analysis was performed both on pre-operative specimens (core-biopsies) and surgical specimens.

Related Stories

Post-doxycycline tumor samples demonstrated a statistically significant decrease in CD44 - between 17.65% and 66.67%, in 8 out of 9 patients treated. One patient showed a rise in CD44, by 15%. Overall, this represents a positive response rate of nearly 90%. Similar results were also obtained with ALDH1, another marker of stemness.

"What we infer here is that the stem cells selectively over-express key mitochondrial-related proteins, which means that if we can inhibit mitochondrial function we can disrupt the stem cells," explained Prof Sotgia.

Because mitochondria evolved from bacteria, they explain, many classes of antibiotics including Doxycycline actually target mitochondria and inhibit the reproduction of stem cells. These latest observations, they say, are further evidence that mitochondria are both biomarkers and potential drug targets.

Professor Lisanti added: "Our ability to treat cancer can only be enhanced by utilising drugs that are not only cheap but also widely available. Since Doxycycline first became clinically available in 1967, its anti-cancer activity has been right under our nose, for more than 50 years."

Source:

https://www.salford.ac.uk/

Posted in: Drug Trial News | Medical Condition News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)
Advertisement

Suggested Reading

UCI researchers receive $3.4 million grant to study new class of cancer killing immunotherapeutics
Gangrene-causing bacteria show promise as cancer treatment
Promising vaccine may provide new treatment option for patients with HER2-positive cancers
Non-small cell lung cancer patients survive longer when treated with durvalumab
Crown Bioscience announces successful validation of well-characterized prostate cancer PDX models
FDA permits marketing of ClonoSEQ assay to detect minimal residual disease in blood cancer patients
Aggressive breast cancer cells hijack protective protein to aid growth
Cancer undercuts ability of normal cells to consume glucose, finds study

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post
Advertisement

Everything You Need to Know About Contact Lenses

An interview with Brendan O'Brien from Vision Direct, discussing everything from the types of contact lenses available to preventing 'dry eye' and the future potential of smart lenses!

Everything You Need to Know About Contact Lenses

Your Vision Matters: How to Protect Your Eyesight

Dr. Neil Ebenezer from the charity Fight for Sight discusses the steps you can take to protect your eyesight into old age, and why research into ophthalmic diseases is desperately needed.

Your Vision Matters: How to Protect Your Eyesight

Purifying Proteins from Mammalian Cell Culture

In many cases mammalian cells are the only option to produce recombinant proteins with correct post-translational modifications, e.g. glycosylation, which are required for proper function of the therapeutic protein.

Purifying Proteins from Mammalian Cell Culture
Advertisement

Latest News

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Aspirin shown to prevent the spread of cancer