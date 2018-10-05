INTEGRA's ASSIST PLUS pipetting robot receives prestigious award at MipTec 2018

Oct 5 2018

The ASSIST PLUS pipetting robot from INTEGRA Biosciences received a prestigious Basel Life MipTec Product Innovation Award 2018 at this year’s MipTec exhibition. The event, held at the Congress Center Basel, Switzerland, from the 11th to the 14th of September, saw the judging panel visit each exhibitor, before selecting just three of the many scientific innovations showcased to receive this exclusive award.

ASSIST PLUS pipetting robot wins award at MipTec 2018

Related Stories

The ASSIST PLUS puts automated pipetting within reach of virtually every lab. Using any INTEGRA electronic multichannel pipette, this compact system offers laboratory automation at an affordable price, providing reproducible and error-free processing while eliminating repetitive manual pipetting tasks.

Users can click any of the company’s VIAFLO and VOYAGER electronic pipettes into ASSIST PLUS to automate their pipetting tasks. From plate filling and reagent addition to serial dilutions, the system eliminates the influence of human error and inter-operator variability on pipetting, leading to better reproducibility. And, as the smallest and most economical pipetting robot on the market to offer variable tip spacing, it is also ideal for tasks such as tube-to-plate transfers and plate reformatting. Combined with broad labware compatibility and a range of accessories – from tube racks to high capacity reservoirs – this ensures that it fits seamlessly into a variety of laboratory workflows, while still giving users the option to use the same electronic multichannel pipettes for manual tasks as required.

Source:

https://www.integra-biosciences.com/

Posted in: Life Sciences News

Tags: ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

New guide helps researchers to choose the right micropipette
Tradeshow Talks with Integra
New video shows benefits of VIAFLO 96/384 microplate pipettes
Integra makes multichannel pipetting quicker and easier than ever before
INTEGRA’s new video demonstrates benefits of VIAFLO 96/384 microplate pipettes
INTEGRA's new polypropylene multichannel reagent reservoirs have enhanced chemical compatibility
INTEGRA’s electronic pipettes simplify work in GLP environments
Integra's guide explains benefits of using a peristaltic pump

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Everything You Need to Know About Contact Lenses

An interview with Brendan O'Brien from Vision Direct, discussing everything from the types of contact lenses available to preventing 'dry eye' and the future potential of smart lenses!

Everything You Need to Know About Contact Lenses

Your Vision Matters: How to Protect Your Eyesight

Dr. Neil Ebenezer from the charity Fight for Sight discusses the steps you can take to protect your eyesight into old age, and why research into ophthalmic diseases is desperately needed.

Your Vision Matters: How to Protect Your Eyesight

More Content from INTEGRA Biosciences

See all content from INTEGRA Biosciences
You might also like... ×
Electronic pipette by Integra adopted by Neoteryx LLC