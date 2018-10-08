CPEN honors Penn Medicine's OncoLink with 2018 Excellence in Patient Education Award

Oct 8 2018

The Cancer Patient Education Network (CPEN) honored the Patient Education Team from Penn Medicine's OncoLink with the 2018 Excellence in Patient Education Award. The award recognizes individuals or programs that use creative approaches to develop and circulate cancer education to patients and health care professionals. The OncoLink team received the award Friday during the CPEN annual meeting in Atlanta.

Related Stories

Launched in 1994, OncoLink was the first cancer information website on the internet and remains one of the largest, with a mission to support patients, caregivers, and practitioners with up-to-date information on all aspects of cancer diagnosis, treatment, and recovery.

The award honors the OncoLink educational content team, which includes managing editor Carolyn Vachani, MSN, RN, oncology content specialist Karen Arnold-Korzeniowski, BSN, RN, and psychosocial oncology content editor Christina Bach, MBE, MSW, LCSW, OSW-C.

OncoLink's information covers all types of cancer, treatment options, risk factors, prevention strategies, and survivorship concerns, with the intent to help patients and families make educated treatment decisions and become active participants in their care. Other features include a section to help newly diagnosed patients navigate their cancer experience.

Source:

https://www.pennmedicine.org/

Posted in: Healthcare News

Tags: , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)
Advertisement

Suggested Reading

New report provides overview of cancer risk among U.S. Hispanics/Latinos
Australia will soon become the first country to eradicate cervical cancer
Researchers discover novel targeting agents to prevent cancer metastasis
Aspirin shown to prevent the spread of cancer
Gangrene-causing bacteria show promise as cancer treatment
Prostatectomy plus radiotherapy associated with greater survival in prostate cancer patients
Promising vaccine may provide new treatment option for patients with HER2-positive cancers
Robot could become the 'weapon' of choice for detecting and treating prostate cancer

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post
Advertisement

Everything You Need to Know About Contact Lenses

An interview with Brendan O'Brien from Vision Direct, discussing everything from the types of contact lenses available to preventing 'dry eye' and the future potential of smart lenses!

Everything You Need to Know About Contact Lenses

Your Vision Matters: How to Protect Your Eyesight

Dr. Neil Ebenezer from the charity Fight for Sight discusses the steps you can take to protect your eyesight into old age, and why research into ophthalmic diseases is desperately needed.

Your Vision Matters: How to Protect Your Eyesight

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
New European School of Coloproctology launched by ESCP