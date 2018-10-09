King's College researchers awarded £2.3 million for new trial to treat liver disease

Oct 9 2018

Dr Mark McPhail from the Department of Inflammation Biology, School of Immunology & Microbial Sciences and Dr Vishal Patel from the Institute of Liver Studies at King's College Hospital have been awarded £2.3 million by the National Institute of Health Research Health Technology Assessment (NIHR HTA) to lead a new UK wide multi-centre trial to treat liver disease.

Liver disease is the fifth commonest cause of death in the developed world and is rising in incidence, with liver failure a common mode of death. In the UK, it is estimated that 60,000 people have cirrhosis with approximately 11,000 attributable deaths each year. In many cases patients present with internal bleeding from oesophageal varices, which occurs unpredictably requiring emergency treatment, and leading to the need for intensive care admission and may be life-ending if not stoppable.

This NIHR HTA grant will provide £2.3 million to recruit, treat and follow-up with 1,200 patients from 25 different hospitals around the UK. The trial will take 6 years to complete aiming to assess whether the risk of bleeding can be reduced.

Both Dr McPhail and Dr Patel are leading the application alongside Dr Ben Carter from King's College London Clinical Trials Unit.

Of the trial, Dr McPhail states

We predict a reduction in liver bleeding by almost 50% after three years of follow up with less hospital admissions".

Dr Patel comments:

This is a huge opportunity for a potentially landmark study, and if effective could benefit the lives for '000's of patients with cirrhosis in the UK. We are looking forward to working with our colleagues across the UK to successfully deliver this trial"

Source:

https://www.kcl.ac.uk/lsm/newsevents/newsrecords/2018/oct/2.3-awarded-for-liver-research-trial.aspx

Posted in: Medical Research News | Medical Condition News

Tags: , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)
Advertisement

Suggested Reading

New studies examine links between fatty liver disease and mitochondrial dysfunction
Cancer Research UK invests £14 million to transform London into cancer biotherapeutics hub
UK and European research collaborations receive vote of confidence by three major cancer charities
Study examines link between alcohol consumption and death risk in patients with NAFLD
Study shows possibility of using PET imaging to manage chronic liver diseases
Researchers uncover molecular underpinnings of liver regeneration
Wits doctors transplant liver from HIV positive mother to her child with end-stage liver disease
Genetic link to erectile dysfunction discovered

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post
Advertisement

Beyond BRCA: Epigenetic Silencing in Breast Cancer

An interview with Professor William Newman, discussing his recent discovery in the field of breast cancer research, and the options that this will provide for women who have a family history of breast cancer but test negative for BRCA1/2 mutations.

Beyond BRCA: Epigenetic Silencing in Breast Cancer

Everything You Need to Know About Contact Lenses

An interview with Brendan O'Brien from Vision Direct, discussing everything from the types of contact lenses available to preventing 'dry eye' and the future potential of smart lenses!

Everything You Need to Know About Contact Lenses
Advertisement

Latest News

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Liver transplant and weight-loss surgery combination offers long-term benefits to obese patients