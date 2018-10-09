Targeting a protein could be key for suppressing breast cancer metastasis, study suggests

Oct 9 2018

A new study by University of Kentucky Markey Cancer Center researchers suggests that targeting a protein known as collagen XIII could be key for suppressing breast cancer metastasis.

Breast cancers begin in the epithelial cells, which are the cells that line organs and tissues in the body. Generally, most epithelial cells will die after detaching from their substrata, known as the extracellular matrix - this type of programmed cell death is called anoikis. However, metastatic cancer cells are resistant to anoikis, which allows them to circulate the body and begin growing in other organs.

Related Stories

Published in Breast Cancer Research, the Markey study determined the role collagen XIII plays in breast cancer progression. The protein promotes cancer metastasis because it enhances anoikis resistance in cancer cells. The researchers found that the expression of this protein is significantly higher in cancerous human breast tissue compared to that of a normal mammary gland. In mouse models, the team also demonstrated that collagen XIII expression is necessary for breast cancer metastasis.

"Understanding how these cancer cells spread and colonize distant organs is crucial for identifying novel strategies to halt the cancer progression and improve cancer treatment," said Markey researcher Ren Xu, associate professor in the UK College of Medicine's Department of Pharmacology and Nutritional Sciences.

Metastasis is the cause of 90 percent of breast cancer-related deaths. Though breast cancer is very treatable in its early stages, once the disease has advanced and spread to other areas of the body, it's considered incurable. Currently, patients may undergo a wide range of therapies designed to shrink tumors, improve symptoms and increase life span with varying success. Developing therapies to target collagen XIII could be a potential new strategy to fight breast cancer metastasis.

Source:

http://uknow.uky.edu/research/new-markey-study-shows-promise-targeting-breast-cancer-metastasis

Posted in: Medical Science News | Medical Research News | Women's Health News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)
Advertisement

Suggested Reading

Scientists perform successful trial of new antibiotic on cancer reoccurrence after surgery
Robot could become the 'weapon' of choice for detecting and treating prostate cancer
Australia will soon become the first country to eradicate cervical cancer
Researchers develop cancer vaccine platform to improve efficacy of oncolytic enveloped viruses
New blood test may detect early-stage lung cancer when surgical intervention is not possible
Nanoparticles show promise in treatment for triple-negative breast cancer, finds study
Postmenopausal women who lost weight had lower risk of developing invasive breast cancer
Researchers find ALS drug as potential treatment for prostate cancer

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post
Advertisement

Beyond BRCA: Epigenetic Silencing in Breast Cancer

An interview with Professor William Newman, discussing his recent discovery in the field of breast cancer research, and the options that this will provide for women who have a family history of breast cancer but test negative for BRCA1/2 mutations.

Beyond BRCA: Epigenetic Silencing in Breast Cancer

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Aggressive breast cancer cells hijack protective protein to aid growth