Researchers discover new structure in human cells

Oct 22 2018

A new structure in human cells has been discovered by researchers at Karolinska Institutet in Sweden in collaboration with colleagues in the UK. The structure is a new type of protein complex that the cell uses to attach to its surroundings and proves to play a key part in cell division. The study is published in the journal Nature Cell Biology.

The cells in a tissue are surrounded by a net-like structure called the extracellular matrix. To attach itself to the matrix the cells have receptor molecules on their surfaces, which control the assembly of large protein complexes inside them.

These so-called adhesion complexes connect the outside to the cell interior and also signal to the cell about its immediate environment, which affects its properties and behaviour.

Related Stories

Researchers at Karolinska Institutet have now discovered a new type of adhesion complex with a unique molecular composition that sets it apart from those already known about. The discovery has been made in collaboration with researchers in the UK.

"It's incredibly surprising that there's a new cell structure left to discover in 2018," says principal investigator Staffan Strömblad, professor at the Department of Biosciences and Nutrition, Karolinska Institutet. "The existence of this type of adhesion complex has completely passed us by."

The newly discovered adhesion complex can provide answers to an as-yet unanswered question - how the cell can remain attached to the matrix during cell division. The previously known adhesion complexes dissolve during the process to allow the cell to divide. But not this new type.

"We've shown that this new adhesion complex remains and attaches the cell during cell division," says Professor Strömblad.

The researchers also show that the newly discovered structures control the ability of daughter cells to occupy the right place after cell division. This memory function was interrupted when the researchers blocked the adhesion complex.

The study was done on human cell lines mainly using confocal microscopy and mass spectrometry. Further research is now needed to examine the new adhesion complex in living organisms.

"Our findings raise many new and important questions about the presence and function of these structures," says Professor Strömblad. "We believe that they're also involved in other processes than cell division, but this remains to be discovered."

The researchers call the newly discovered cell structure 'reticular adhesions' to reflect their net-like form.​

Source:

https://ki.se/en/

Posted in: Cell Biology | Histology & Microscopy

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Researchers identify basic relationships of cell cycle and cellular senescence in the placenta
Genentech’s combination therapy improves outcome in patients with non-squamous non-small cell lung cancer
Molding bacteria into unnatural shapes reveals the robustness of cell division
Autonomic nervous system directly controls stem cell proliferation, study shows
Researchers to develop new stem cell-based strategies for treating vision disorders
Exelixis presents CABOSUN and METEOR trial results in patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma
Study: Erlotinib improves progression-free survival in EGFR mutated NSCLC
Scientists shed light on roles of transcription factors, TP63 and SOX2, in squamous cell carcinoma

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post
Advertisement

Breast Cancer as a Dynamic Disease

An interview with Dr. Andrew Ewald, discussing the influence of the myoepithelium on breast cancer growth and the importance of studying metastasis.

Breast Cancer as a Dynamic Disease

Modeling Non-Numerical Data in Systems Biology

An interview with Dr. Eshan Mitra, discussing the importance of computer models in biology and the development of a more accurate model of the RAF phosphorylation pathway.

Modeling Non-Numerical Data in Systems Biology

Working Towards a Sustainable Future for the NHS

An interview with Jennifer Lee, Director of Market Access and Advocacy at Janssen UK, the pharmaceutical company of Johnson & Johnson, discussing the importance of innovation in the private sector and making new technologies available to the NHS.

Working Towards a Sustainable Future for the NHS

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Scientists receive $5.1 million grant to develop stem cell-based therapy for blinding retinal conditions