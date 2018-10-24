Spanish-speaking women encounter challenges when receiving dense breast notifications

Oct 24 2018

Spanish-speaking women encounter unique challenges when receiving notifications regarding their mammogram results and breast density.

The findings, which appear in the Journal of General Internal Medicine, are an example of the unintended consequences some new health policies can have on specific populations.

Providing health information to those with limited English proficiency has challenged the health system for decades. Previous research has shown an association between language barriers and misconceptions about disease, poor understanding of recommendations, and worse health outcomes. Additionally, there is a trend toward engaging patients in decision-making. State legislation requires women receive written notification if mammograms indicate they have dense breast tissue with the goal of empowering women to be active in decisions about additional breast cancer screening and prevention.

Related Stories

In order to learn about the effects of state policy on individual patient experiences, researchers from Boston University School of Medicine (BUSM) interviewed 19 Spanish-speaking women who had a mammogram and were sent a letter stating that they had dense breasts. They talked to women on the phone about what they recalled the letter said, how it made them feel and what actions they decided to take about their dense breasts.

They found that approximately half of the women did not receive letters in their native language. The majority of participants did not have prior knowledge regarding breast density, which added to confusion about what the notification meant for them and led to misinterpretation of key messages. The women sought out diverse sources of information (internet, friends and family, physicians) to help them understand what dense breasts were. They also held unrealized expectations for follow up, including the desire for timely and in-person health communication.

"I hope this study highlights the challenges of implementing laws that require very specific medical communications, especially for groups that may be more vulnerable to systems designed for majority populations," said corresponding author Christine Gunn, PhD, research assistant professor of medicine at BUSM.

While the study focused on non-English speaking women, Gunn says it highlights important concepts for all women receiving mammograms. Specifically, dense breasts are a normal finding and many women have them. "Patients should be aware that there are state laws that require doctors to give them this information. They should ask their doctors about what it means for them and their chances of developing breast cancer."

Source:

http://www.bmc.org/

Posted in: Medical Research News | Women's Health News

Tags: , , , ,

Comments (0)
Advertisement

Suggested Reading

Scientists uncover key regulator of mTORC1 in cancer growth
Report predicts life expectancy in 2040, Spain comes out on top
Breast cancer survival could be extended with two new drug combinations
Pfizer announces PALOMA-3 trial results in patients with HR+, HER2- metastatic breast cancer
High diet quality associated with lower risk of death in colorectal cancer patients
Radiotherapy can prolong survival in prostate cancer
Newly developed synthetic DNA molecule may one day be used as 'vaccine' for prostate cancer
New type of molecule shows early promise against treatment-resistant prostate cancer

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post
Advertisement

Breast Cancer as a Dynamic Disease

An interview with Dr. Andrew Ewald, discussing the influence of the myoepithelium on breast cancer growth and the importance of studying metastasis.

Breast Cancer as a Dynamic Disease

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Cancer treatment may undergo a paradigm shift to immunotherapy soon