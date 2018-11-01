Phase III CLL14 study evaluating Venclexta plus Gazyva to treat CLL meets its primary endpoint

Genentech, a member of the Roche Group , announced today that the randomized Phase III CLL14 study, which evaluated fixed-duration Venclexta® (venetoclax) in combination with Gazyva® (obinutuzumab) in people with previously untreated chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and co-existing medical conditions, met its primary endpoint and showed a statistically significant reduction in the risk of disease worsening or death (progression-free survival [PFS] as assessed by investigator) compared to standard-of-care Gazyva plus chlorambucil. The results showed that no new safety signals or increase in known toxicities of Venclexta or Gazyva were observed with the treatment combination.

"People with chronic lymphocytic leukemia continue to need more treatment options because some patients are unable to tolerate chemotherapy regimens due to their underlying health," said Sandra Horning, M.D., chief medical officer and head of Global Product Development. "CLL14 is the first study to show superior progression-free survival for Venclexta plus Gazyva compared to a standard-of-care regimen. We will work with health authorities to bring this potential chemotherapy-free treatment option to people who need it as quickly as possible."

Data from the CLL14 study will be submitted to global health authorities. Venclexta in combination with Rituxan® (rituximab) has been approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for the treatment of people with CLL or small lymphocytic lymphoma, with or without 17p deletion, who have received at least one prior therapy. A supplemental New Drug Application (sNDA) is currently under review by the FDA for Venclexta in combination with a hypomethylating agent or in combination with low dose cytarabine for the treatment of people with previously untreated acute myeloid leukemia (AML) who are ineligible for intensive chemotherapy, with a decision expected by end of year.

A robust clinical development program for Venclexta is ongoing in several types of blood cancer, including AML and multiple myeloma. Gazyva continues to be investigated in combination with approved and investigational molecules in CLL and follicular lymphoma.

Venclexta is being developed by AbbVie and Genentech, a member of the Roche Group. It is jointly commercialized by the companies in the United States and commercialized by AbbVie outside of the United States.