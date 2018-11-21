Older adults with CVD more likely to experience rapid functional decline

Nov 21 2018

In a Journal of the American Geriatrics Society study of adults aged 65 and older who were functionally independent, individuals with cardiovascular disease (CVD) were more likely to experience rapid functional decline than those without.

For the 392 individuals with CVD in the study, three distinct trajectories of function emerged over a four-year follow-up period: stable function (32.0 percent), gradual functional decline (44.2 percent), and rapid functional decline (23.8 percent). Similar trajectories were seen for those without CVD, with a smaller proportion in the rapid functional decline group (16.2 percent). Those who were women, older, and had less education and greater comorbidity were especially likely to experience rapid functional decline.

Related Stories

"The risk factors identified in this study may be used by clinicians to identify older adults with CVD who would benefit from functional screening and intervention to deter further decline," said lead author Dr. Tamra Keeney, of the MGH Institute of Health Professions. "Future work should investigate additional factors that are associated with rapid functional decline in late life as well as interventions that can lead to functional improvement in this high-risk group."​

Source:

https://newsroom.wiley.com/press-release/journal-american-geriatrics-society/cardiovascular-disease-may-increase-risk-rapid-fun

Posted in: Medical Research News | Medical Condition News | Healthcare News

Tags: , ,

Comments (0)
Advertisement

Suggested Reading

Increasing vigorous exercise reduces risk factors of type 2 diabetes, cardiovascular disease in children
Lifting weights for less than an hour a week may reduce cardiovascular disease risk
Carnegie scientist awarded NIH grant to identify novel medicines for cardiovascular disease
Study investigates effects of glucose-lowering drug in preventing damage to the kidneys
Cardiovascular and Alzheimer's disease share common genetics in some individuals, study shows
Children with poor aerobic fitness have increased risk of type 2 diabetes, cardiovascular disease
Risk factors for cardiovascular disease closely track with changes in diet patterns
Chronic inflammation linked with increased risk of multiple diseases and shorter lifespan

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post
Advertisement

Forming 3D Neuronal Models of the Brain

In this interview, conducted at SfN 2018, Grischa Chandy from Molecular Devices provides insight on 3D imaging solutions for neuroscience research.

Forming 3D Neuronal Models of the Brain

Empowering the NHS through Industry Partnerships

An interview with Cara Afzal and Lee-Ann Farrell discussing the importance of industry partnerships with the NHS, and how Janssen are working to improve dementia care for Manchester and hematology services for Wales.

Empowering the NHS through Industry Partnerships
Advertisement

Latest News

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Diabetes medication reduces risk of heart failure hospitalization