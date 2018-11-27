Scientists pinpoint protein that plays key role in synovial sarcoma tumors

Nov 27 2018

Degradation of the BRD9 protein could present a new opportunity for treating synovial sarcoma tumors

Researchers have pinpointed a protein that plays a key role in a type of rare cancer often leading to tumors around joints and tendons, according to new findings in eLife.

Their study in mice suggests that degradation of the BRD9 protein could block tumor progression of synovial sarcoma tumors.

Also known as malignant synovioma, synovial sarcoma is an aggressive soft-tissue sarcoma that can occur anywhere in the body, including the brain, prostate and heart, but often appears near the knee. While it may not cause any noticeable signs or symptoms at first, development of the tumor can cause a lump or swelling and, in some cases, numbness or pain if it presses on nerves.

Related Stories

"Synovial sarcoma tumors contain a characteristic fusion protein, called SS18-SSX, which drives disease development," explains first author and Research Fellow Gerard Brien, who led the research with a team from Scott Armstrong's lab when he was at the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, US. "Targeting such proteins presents an attractive therapeutic opportunity, but SS18-SSX has previously proven difficult to exploit for drug development purposes."

Using a custom CRISPR/Cas9 screen, Brien and his team identified that the BRD9 protein is critical to the continued growth and survival of synovial sarcoma cells.

"We found that BRD9 is a component of SS18-SSX containing SWI/SNF protein complexes in synovial sarcoma cells," Brien explains. "Moreover, integration of BRD9 into these complexes is critical for synovial sarcoma cells to grow."

The team developed a novel small-molecule degrader of BRD9 function and used it to target the protein. Remarkably, they found that synovial sarcoma cells are highly sensitive to the molecule, while other sarcoma subtypes are unaffected by it. When the molecule degrades BRD9 in synovial sarcoma, it subsequently inhibits tumor progression.

"We've highlighted BRD9 as the first actionable therapeutic target in synovial sarcoma tumors that is linked both biochemically and functionally to SS18-SSX," concludes senior author Scott Armstrong, Chairman of the Department of Pediatric Oncology at the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute. "Our work paves the way for future investigation into how BRD9 degradation could be exploited for developing novel treatments against the disease."

Source:

https://elifesciences.org/for-the-press/e4eff67d/scientists-identify-potential-target-for-treating-rare-cancer

Posted in: Cell Biology | Life Sciences News | Biochemistry

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Nutritional supplement can slow cancer growth and enhance effects of chemotherapy
New research offers hope for simpler way to diagnose and treat cancer
Biological aging caused by cancer treatments correlates with cognitive decline
FurtherMore campaign aims to counter radio silence in metastatic breast cancer patients
Researchers have trained a computer to analyze breast cancer images and classify tumors
LDR brachytherapy for treating early-stage prostate cancer lacks conclusive data
UC San Francisco scientists identify 'Achilles heel' of drug-resistant cancers
New solution to stop spread of brain cancer

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post
Advertisement

Using Pre-Clinical Imaging to Detect Cancer

In this interview, Émilie Beaulieu Ouellet, Application Scientist for life science imaging at Photon Etc talks to New-Medical about their range of preclinical infrared imagers and how they can allow cancer detection.

Using Pre-Clinical Imaging to Detect Cancer

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Biomedical engineers stop cancer cells from moving and spreading