Phasefocus to showcase the Livecyte 2 at ASCB

Nov 28 2018Reviewed by Kate Anderton, B.Sc.

Livecyte™ 2 will be available for preview at ASCB, 2018 in San Diego, USA, 8-12th December, giving event delegates the opportunity to explore the new features and additional capabilities of the live cell imaging system from Phasefocus™, prior to its launch in Q1, 2019.

Livecyte 2

Livecyte revolutionised live cell imaging, as the first commercially available instrument to exploit ptychographic phase imaging to generate quantitative, high contrast images, without the need for perturbing labels.

This latest version, Livecyte 2, delivers both hardware and software improvements, providing dynamic control over imaging parameters to deliver superior optical performance, with greater versatility to monitor and analyse cell behaviour at the individual cell level.

Users can automatically follow hundreds of cells in every well of any standard plate up to 96 well format, ensuring rare events are never missed.

With real time monitoring of the cell culture conditions, changes in cell behaviour can be directly correlated to changes in the environment, thanks to the system’s new Smart Incubation functionality.

The revised software also automatically identifies areas of ambiguity in cell tracking, indicating the most likely pathways, allowing users to optimise tracking performance.

Tracey Zimmermann, VP Global Sales commented. “We’re really excited about the new Livecyte system.  We’ve taken account of customer feedback during its development to ensure it addresses many of the issues associated with live cell imaging that researchers have been reporting.”

Visitors to the Phasefocus booth 838 can discover the full extent of information available from a single Livecyte experiment first-hand, as members of the Phasefocus team will be available to demonstrate the live cell imaging system throughout the event.

Source:

https://www.phasefocus.com/Livecyte-2

Posted in: Cell Biology | Life Sciences News | Histology & Microscopy

Tags: , , ,

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Using Pre-Clinical Imaging to Detect Cancer

In this interview, Émilie Beaulieu Ouellet, Application Scientist for life science imaging at Photon Etc talks to New-Medical about their range of preclinical infrared imagers and how they can allow cancer detection.

Using Pre-Clinical Imaging to Detect Cancer

