Scaffold-free cellular spheroids generate integrated osteochondral grafts

Editorial Checklist Reviewed
Mary Ann Liebert, Inc.Aug 14 2025

A new study in the peer-reviewed journal Tissue Engineering, Part A demonstrates the potential to produce cellular spheroids, from a clinically relevant embryonic stem cell derived mesenchymal stem cell (ES-MSC) source, to generate scaffold-free chondrogenic or osteochondrogenic graft tissues. 

Darryl D'Lima, MD, PhD, from the Shiley Center for Orthopaedic Research and Education at Scripps Clinic, and coauthors, describe how the ES-MSC cellular spheroids were cultured in chondrogenic medium and seeded into a customizable closed chamber system, in which they fused and formed a single tissue construct.

"To engineer osteochondral tissues, cellular spheroids were matured in the [chamber system] for only 7 days before implantation into ex vivo human cartilage defects," stated the investigators. Cellular spheroids cultured in the chamber system developed into neocartilage tissues expressing cartilage associated genes and staining positive for cartilage matrix molecules. The cartilage-like constructs that were implanted into cartilage defects created in ex vivo osteoarthritic tissue resulted in repair tissue that was histologically integrated with the explant tissues.

"This study introduces a novel approach leveraging cellular spheroids to generate scaffold-free chondrogenic and osteochondrogenic neotissues that integrate with host tissues, addressing a key challenge to clinical translation," says Tissue Engineering Co-Editor-in-Chief Antonios G. Mikos, PhD, Louis Calder Professor of Bioengineering and Chemical and Biomolecular Engineering at Rice University.

Source:

Mary Ann Liebert, Inc.

Journal reference:

Grogan, S. P., et al. (2025). Scaffold-Free Osteochondral Engineering Using Embryonic-Derived Mesenchymal Stem Cell Spheroids. Tissue Engineering Part A. doi.org/10.1177/19373341251364197.

Posted in: Cell Biology | Device / Technology News | Medical Science News

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

AI-designed protein activates Notch signaling pathway to boost T-cell production
KAIST develops platform for electrically-controlled cell signaling
New computer program mimics cell behavior for faster medical discoveries
Uncovering the nuclear PIPn-p53 signalosome in cancer cell migration
T cell senescence shapes cancer prognosis and immunotherapy response
New insights into how SETD2 shapes immunity and disease
ISSCR updates guidelines to address advances in stem cell-based embryo models
Early clinical trial supports MASL as a targeted oral cancer treatment

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
Vanderbilt team explores functional β-cell enhancement for diabetes