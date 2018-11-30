Study explores whether patients from poorest neighborhoods experience longer total ambulance times

Nov 30 2018

Bottom Line: Patients from the poorest neighborhoods who had cardiac arrest had longer total ambulance times than those from the wealthiest neighborhoods.

Why The Research Is Interesting: Emergency medical services (EMS) provide critical care before patients reach the hospital and differences in ambulance times may contribute to disparities in patient outcomes.

What and When: National data from 46 states on 63,600 patients who had cardiac arrest and didn't die on scene and were transported to a hospital

Related Stories

What (Study Measures and Outcomes): Four time measures were examined (response time, on-scene time, transport time and total EMS time) and compared with EMS response time benchmarks for responding to cardiac arrest calls.

How (Study Design): This was an observational study. Researchers weren't intervening for purposes of the study and cannot control all the natural differences that could explain the study findings.

Authors: Renee Y. Hsia, M.D., M.Sc., University of California, San Francisco, and coauthors

Study Limitations: The registry analyzed for this study wasn't of individual patients so multiple reports associated with the same patient exist; other explanations beyond the variables assessed in this study may have contributed to time disparities; and the findings may not be generalized to other types of time-sensitive EMS calls.

Source:

https://media.jamanetwork.com/news-item/do-lower-income-neighborhoods-experience-longer-ambulance-times/

Posted in: Medical Research News | Medical Condition News | Healthcare News

Tags: , , , ,

Comments (0)
Advertisement

Suggested Reading

Study explores individual and organizational risk factors for one-year mortality in ICU survivors
CLARIOstar used for fluorescence measurements on CSIRO's purpose-built research vessel
Cognitive behavioral therapy is cost-effective and reduces anxiety symptoms in COPD patients
Research shows link between immune responses and environmental exposures early in life
New protein sequencing technique could revolutionize biomedical research
Scoring models underestimate risk of hospital readmission in neurocritical care patients
Researchers discover new, better marker to identify degree of brain damage after cardiac arrest
Wishes can help pediatric patients to get better over time

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post
Advertisement

Using Pre-Clinical Imaging to Detect Cancer

In this interview, Émilie Beaulieu Ouellet, Application Scientist for life science imaging at Photon Etc talks to New-Medical about their range of preclinical infrared imagers and how they can allow cancer detection.

Using Pre-Clinical Imaging to Detect Cancer
Advertisement

Latest News

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
PTSD associated with increased risk of major CV event or death after cardiac arrest