Reproductive cycle may provide new window into Alzheimer’s disease risk among women

Dec 5 2018

Female mice destined to develop Alzheimer’s-like pathology and related cognitive impairments display a unique pattern of fluctuation in sex hormones during the ovarian cycle, finds new research published in eNeuro. This study suggests the natural reproductive cycle may provide a new window into Alzheimer’s Disease (AD) risk among young women.

Related Stories

AD begins to develop decades before the first clinical symptoms emerge. This means the disease may already be progressing during a woman’s reproductive years. Dena Dubal and colleagues asked whether the hormones — specifically estrogen — released during the natural ovarian cycle promote disease progression in at-risk individuals.

Despite similarities in cycle length and fertility, the researchers found AD model mice spent a greater portion of time in stages with high estrogen levels than control mice. These stages were associated with impaired learning and memory and abnormal activity in AD-affected brain regions. The researchers also observed a sharp increase in beta-amyloid production during one of the high-estrogen stages. These findings emphasize the importance of incorporating female biology into the study of nervous system disorders.

Source:

http://www.sfn.org/

Posted in: Medical Science News | Medical Research News | Women's Health News

Tags: , , , , ,

Comments (0)
Advertisement

Suggested Reading

Speech Pathology Australia raises awareness about Developmental Language Disorder
CLARIOstar used for fluorescence measurements on CSIRO's purpose-built research vessel
Customizing Genetically Engineered Models for Specific Research Applications
Chronic sleep disruption in early adult life accelerates AD-related tau pathology
Neuropsychiatric symptoms related to earliest stages of Alzheimer's brain pathology
Research shows link between immune responses and environmental exposures early in life
New protein sequencing technique could revolutionize biomedical research
AI pathology diagnostic tool developed using deep learning technology from Olympus

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post
Advertisement

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Report predicts life expectancy in 2040, Spain comes out on top