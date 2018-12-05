TARGET PharmaSolutions and Bristol Myers Squibb partner to advance IBD research

TARGET PharmaSolutions, Inc., a company focused on real-world evidence, is pleased to announce that Bristol Myers Squibb has entered into a strategic partnership for TARGET-IBD.

TARGET-IBD is a longitudinal observational study that evaluates patients with Inflammatory Bowel Disease, including adult and pediatric patients with ulcerative colitis, Crohn’s disease and in determinate Colitis. TARGET-IBD has enrolled over 1,850 patients to date at 30 investigative sites. TARGET-IBD is led by an academic steering committee co-chaired by Bruce Sands, MD (Mount Sinai), David Rubin, MD (University of Chicago), and Millie Long, MD (University of North Carolina).

Dr. Millie Long explained:

TARGET-IBD continues to collect valuable real-world data which enhances our understanding of the natural history of inflammatory bowel disease and the impact of different treatment paradigms on patient populations over time. The outcomes from real-world evidence can help doctors as they work to provide treatments to individual patients in real-life settings. This is particularly important given the ongoing innovation in the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease.”

Meg Powell, Pharm.D., CEO of TARGET PharmaSolutions, stated:

TARGET-IBD continues to make tremendous progress by enrolling a diverse patient cohort – including adult and pediatric patients – from a network of academic and community sites. The meticulously detailed real-world data it is collecting from these patients, such as severity of disease, is valuable for TARGET-IBD industry partners like BMS as they work to develop treatments to enhance patient outcomes. Our partnership demonstrates a shared vision of advancing IBD research and builds on our current partnership with Bristol-Myers Squibb for TARGET-NASH and TARGET-HCC.”

The TARGET-IBD study design is disease focused, not treatment-specific, allowing for continuous acquisition of natural history and outcomes data, including patient reported outcomes (PROs), as new treatments continue to enter the market and clinical programs evolve.It also includes a biorepository which its stakeholders can access for translational studies of viral resistance, genomics and biomarkers to further their research of inflammatory bowel disease.

TARGET PharmaSolutions provides regulatory grade data and analysis that can be used throughout the pharmaceutical development and commercialization process. The TARGET model organizes a community of stakeholders, including key scientific leaders, regulatory agencies, pharmaceutical manufacturers, and patient advocacy groups, around a specific disease to generate real world evidence about the natural history of the given disease, current treatment paradigm, and patient outcomes. This model enables TARGET’s stakeholders to answer critical strategic and planning questions.