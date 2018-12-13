Study: Loss of tight junction barrier protein results in gastric cancer development

Dec 13 2018

Tight junctions are multi-protein complexes that serve as barriers in epithelial tissues such as the skin or lining of the gut. Loss of a specific tight junction barrier protein, claudin 18, occurs in the majority of gastric cancer patients and is correlated with poor prognosis in patients with advanced gastric cancer. Understanding how claudin 18 loss occurs and what pathways it regulates may provide new strategies to inhibit neoplastic progression in human gastric cancer patients.

In a first-of-its-kind investigation, researchers at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center analyzed gastric tissues from mice infected with the bacterium H pylori - which can cause stomach ulcers, gastritis and gastric cancer - as well as from mice genetically engineered to lack claudin 18. The team demonstrated that mice infected with the bacteria lost claudin 18 overtime compared to uninfected mice. The team further showed that the lack of claudin 18 alone was enough to prompt the development of precancerous, abnormal cells and polyps in the engineered mouse model. Their findings were published in the journal Gastroenterology.

"The results were very surprising," said lead author Susan J. Hagen, PhD, an investigator at BIDMC and an Associate Professor of Surgery at Harvard Medical School. "Epithelial cells express numerous varieties of claudin proteins at the tight junction. We thought that other claudin molecules would compensate for the loss of claudin 18. It is incredible that manipulating only one protein in the stomach results in gastric cancer development."

Source:

https://www.bidmc.org/about-bidmc/news/2018/12/loss-of-tight-junction-protein-promotes-development-of-precancerous-cells

Posted in: Medical Science News | Medical Research News | Medical Condition News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)
Advertisement

Suggested Reading

Low-protein, high-carb diet may promote healthy brain ageing
Scientists transform protein interaction studies
AMSBIO introduces new high yield cell-free protein expression kit
'Longevity protein' restores muscle regeneration after injury in older animals
Study provides new insights into mechanisms used by cells to transmit genetic information
Gut protein mutations protect against spikes in blood glucose levels
Researcher discovers key differences in protein production between healthy cells and tumors
Researchers identify inconspicuous protein as key to aggressive blood cancer

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post
Advertisement

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Insights into protein-protein interactions and methods for designing small molecule inhibitors