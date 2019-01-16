Low-level cannabis use can change the adolescent brain

Jan 16 2019

Teenagers who report using recreational marijuana just once or twice display increased volume of numerous brain regions, according to a study of 14-year-olds from Ireland, England, France, and Germany. The research, published in JNeurosci, warrants further study of low-level cannabis use among adolescents amid changing societal attitudes toward the drug.

Related Stories

Analyzing data from a large research program investigating adolescent brain development and mental health, Catherine Orr and colleagues identified brain regions rich in cannabinoid receptors that underwent structural changes in teenagers who reported limited cannabis use. These differences persisted despite controlling for many variables, including sex and socioeconomic status as well as alcohol and nicotine use, and were only apparent after cannabis use. Finally, the researchers demonstrate associations between increased grey matter volume in low-level cannabis users and assessments of reasoning and anxiety.

Given the important role of the endogenous cannabinoid system in brain development during adolescence, teenagers may be particularly vulnerable to the effects of THC, the primary psychoactive component of marijuana. Additional research is needed to determine whether these findings apply to more diverse populations beyond the four European countries studied here.

Source:

http://www.sfn.org/

Posted in: Child Health News | Medical Science News | Medical Research News

Tags: , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)
Advertisement

Suggested Reading

The Opal: Pushing the Boundaries of Parkinson’s Disease Research
Study delves deeper into developmental dyslexia
Conducting ChIP-Seq with Low Cell Numbers
A Light Source in Quantitative Analysis: What Role Does it Play?
Memories of past meals influence future food intake in rats
Neuroimaging predicts influence of anti-smoking media campaign
Developmental dysfunction of prefrontal cortex causes cognitive deficits related to mental illness
How Patch Clamp Technology Can Benefit Ion Channel Research

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post
Advertisement
Advertisement

Latest News

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Using Multiplex Assays to Discover Biomarkers for Parkinson’s Disease