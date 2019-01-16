MTC in Rouen acquires Robocath’s R-One robot for future healthcare practitioner training

Robocath, a company that designs, develops and commercializes cardiovascular robotic systems for the treatment of vascular diseases, announces today that the Medical Training and Testing Center (MTC) in Rouen will use its R-One™ robot for future training.

Founded in 2017, the MTC is a new center dedicated to training healthcare professionals in a number specialties, with a special focus on new technologies.

The R-One™ robot at the MTC will enable the training of future potential users and ensure optimal use by healthcare practitioners ahead of the upcoming commercial launch of the device in Europe and the Middle East.

This acquisition by the MTC of our first robotic solution is a key step in our company’s development. I am particularly proud of this collaboration. We share the same goal: to contribute to a new era of medical advances where robotics will definitely play a critical role.” Philippe Bencteux, MD, president and founder of Robocath

The medical teams from the Rouen University Hospital Center were closely involved in the design of the R-One™ robot, due to the proximity of Robocath’s headquarters. This collaborative work within the ‘Rouen Innovation Santé’ working group shows that local collaborations can result in promising innovations for the benefit of healthcare practitioners and patients. Thanks to the financial support from the Rouen Normandy Metropole, the Rouen University Hospital Center was able to acquire the R-One™ device to complete MTC’s cutting-edge technical equipment offering. The robot will enable us to train future users of the platform. This fully aligns with our objective to support medical innovation and to bring these innovations to medical teams. Support for innovation and applied research is one of MTC’s goals, a center that meets the needs of healthcare companies for testing of and training on the medical devices they develop.” Véronique Desjardins, General Manager, Rouen University Hospital Center

Robocath is an innovative startup developing technology that will revolutionize the patient’s medical care and the working conditions of interventional cardiologists. I am proud that the Rouen Normandy Metropole has set up the network of incubators and business parks as well as the support tools to help innovative companies to develop in our region. Robocath is without doubt one of the most exemplary successes of our ecosystem. The Metropole supported development of the Medical Training & Testing Center, an excellent tool intended to train national and international medical teams and to contribute to the development of technological innovations. It was obvious that the Metropole should facilitate the acquisition of the first R-One™ robotic platform by the Rouen University Hospital Center for the MTC by fully financing the investment (€300,000). ” Frédéric Sanchez, president of Rouen Normandy Metropole