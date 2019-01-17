Preparation, characterization of Soyasapogenol B loaded onto functionalized MWCNTs

Multi-Walled Carbon Nanotubes (MWCNTs) is the name that is derived from their structure and walls are formed by one atom thick sheet of carbon. Using MWCNT as a drug delivery system the requirement for the solvent and drug dissolution in a solution can be avoided. Soyasapogenol B is a derived from soya bean that belongs to the family of oleanane triterpenes. It is also known to have bio-functions in cell signaling, membrane integrity and stability and energy storage. Soyasapogenol B may demonstrate hypo-cholesterolemic effects. Soyasapogenol B happens to be an important therapeutic agent due to its many biological activities. However, the characterization and the preparation of SBB is been dealt with and is loaded with MWCNTs with tetraethyl orthosilicate (TEOS) and/or chitosan.

By using mini emulsion technique SBB was immobilized onto MWCNTs. However, niosomes were used to enclose the prepare systems. The analysis was done by Fourier Transform Infrared Spectroscopy (FTIS), Transmission Electron Microscopy (TEM), and size distribution analysis. Kinematic of the release of the particles and SBB particles that had an in-vitro release profiles, were carried out. In-vitro cytotoxicity of already made materials was analyzed and was examined by using normal melanocytes (HFB4), liver and carcinoma breast by the comparison with doxorubicin (the standard one).

The material that contained SBB, display enclosure with niosomes, proven to be sustainable in drug release. Studies relieved, the presence of several complex factors that were affecting SBB release. Few of the other processing showed, obedience of more than one model which were causing SBB release from niosomal formulations. Whereas in the case of chitosan or TEOs presence, the second order model and Higuchi's model fitted the most. However, all the formulations that worked on tested cell lines exhibit cytotoxic properties.

