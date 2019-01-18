Behavioral experiments confirm that additional neurons improve brain function

Jan 18 2019

Most neurons in the human brain are generated from neural stem cells during embryonic development. After birth, a small reservoir of stem cells remains in the brain that keeps on producing new neurons throughout life. However, the question arises as to whether these new neurons really support brain function? And if so, can we improve brain capacity by increasing the number of neurons? The research group of Prof. Federico Calegari at the Center for Regenerative Therapies Dresden (CRTD) of TU Dresden has answered these questions, now published in the renowned EMBO Journal.

In their latest study, the scientists analyzed healthy adult mice in which the small reservoir of stem cells was manipulated in order to increase in number. As a result, the number of neurons, generated from these stem cells, also increased. In mice, these neurons mainly populate the brain area responsible for interpreting odors. In fact, olfaction is one to the most powerful senses in mice, fundamental for finding food and escape from predators. As powerful as the sense of smell naturally is in mice, in the following behavioral experiments the scientists found that mice with more neurons were able to distinguish extremely similar odors that normal mice failed to. Hence, this study is fundamental in proving that stem cells can be used to improve brain function.

Related Stories

"Evolution gave mice an extremely sensitive olfactory system. It is amazing that by adding few neurons we could improve something that seemed already close to perfection", states Prof. Federico Calegari. "This study sets the basis for our research, which now is focused on finding out whether we could apply our strategy as a therapeutic approach in neurodegenerative models."

The CRTD at TU Dresden is the academic home for scientists from more than 30 nations. Their mission is to discover the principles of cell and tissue regeneration and leveraging this for recognition, treatment and reversal of diseases. The CRTD links the bench to the clinic, scientists to clinicians to bring expertise in stem cells, gene-editing and regeneration towards innovative therapies for neurodegenerative diseases such as Alzheimer's and Parkinson's disease, hematological diseases such as leukemia, metabolic diseases such as diabetes, retina and bone diseases. The group of Prof. Federico Calegari focusses on mammalian neural stem cells in the context of development, evolution and cognitive functions.

Source:

https://tu-dresden.de/tu-dresden/newsportal/news/forscher-der-tu-dresden-finden-neuen-ansatz-fuer-therapien-fuer-neurodegenerative-erkrankungen

Posted in: Medical Science News | Medical Research News | Medical Condition News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)
Advertisement

Suggested Reading

Autism could be detected early using a hearing test finds research
The human brain works in reverse order to retrieve memories
Researchers employ machine learning to uncover new insights into human brain's cellular architecture
The Opal: Pushing the Boundaries of Parkinson’s Disease Research
Faulty brain immune cells cause Alzheimer's disease
Neurobiologists uncover key component of how the human brain marks time
Conducting ChIP-Seq with Low Cell Numbers
£1.5 million awarded to brain tumor researchers to extend lab-based research into clinical trials

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post
Advertisement
Advertisement

Latest News

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Olympus and USC announce new partnership to advance cancer research