Medical expert advises people with epilepsy not to stockpile medicines

Leading epilepsy expert, Professor Ley Sander is advising people with epilepsy not to stockpile medication themselves.

The warning follows today's reports from pharmacists that they are experiencing supply issues with many common drugs.

There is a lot of anxiety about supply of medication post Brexit and some people are finding ways to try to stockpile medicines themselves. We understand people's concerns, however this has the potential to create a shortage of medication itself. It is important for everyone to stay calm and follow their normal routine when it comes to getting a repeat prescription. Post Brexit contingency plans put in place by the Department of Health and Social Care are the most effective way to ensure that everyone has a consistent supply of their medication." Ley Sander, Medical Director at the charity Epilepsy Society and Professor of Neurology at University College London

While it is possible to find alternatives to many drugs, it can be imperative for people with epilepsy to remain on the same version of their medication without being switched to a different version. Switching between some anti-epileptic medication can put people at risk of breakthrough seizures.

The Government has already exempted epilepsy medicines from serious shortages protocols which give pharmacists powers to find alternative drugs where necessary.

In the new protocols laid before parliament this week, the Department of Health and Social Care said that emergency regulations for epilepsy medication would be drawn up and signed off by clinicians. And they confirmed that where it would be considered unsafe to substitute a different form of the same drug, the DHSC would take every measure to get the medication from an alternative source.

Clare Pelham, Chief Executive Officer at Epilepsy Society said: