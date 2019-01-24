Zinc deficiency may play critical role in hypertension

Jan 24 2019

Link found between zinc, blood pressure and kidney sodium transporter in mouse study

Lower-than-normal zinc levels may contribute to high blood pressure (hypertension) by altering the way the kidneys handle sodium. The study is published ahead of print in the American Journal of Physiology--Renal Physiology.

Zinc deficiency is common in people with chronic illnesses such as type 2 diabetes and chronic kidney disease. People with low zinc levels are also at a higher risk for hypertension. The way in which the kidneys either excrete sodium into the urine or reabsorb it into the body--specifically through a pathway called the sodium chloride cotransporter (NCC)--also plays a role in blood pressure control. Less sodium in the urine typically corresponds with higher blood pressure. Recent research has suggested that zinc may help regulate proteins that in turn regulate the NCC, but a direct link between zinc-deficiency-induced hypertension has not been examined.

Related Stories

Researchers compared male mice with zinc deficiency to healthy controls with normal zinc levels. The zinc-deficient mice developed high blood pressure and a corresponding decrease in urinary sodium excretion. The control group did not experience the same changes. A small group of the zinc-deficient mice were fed a zinc-rich diet partway through the study. Once the animals' zinc reached adequate levels, blood pressure began to drop and urinary sodium levels increased. "These significant findings demonstrate that enhanced renal [sodium] reabsorption plays a critical role in [zinc-deficiency]-induced hypertension," the research team wrote.

"Understanding the specific mechanisms by which [zinc deficiency] contributes to [blood pressure] dysregulation may have an important effect on the treatment of hypertension in chronic disease settings," the researchers added. ​

Source:

http://www.the-aps.org/

Posted in: Medical Science News | Medical Research News | Medical Condition News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)
Advertisement

Suggested Reading

Blood vessels can now be created perfectly in a petri dish
Blood test detects brain damage linked to Alzheimer’s years before symptoms develop
Exposure to certain chemicals may be linked to decrease in blood pressure during pregnancy
Scientists discover new blood vessels in bone
Barbershop-based medical intervention can successfully lower blood pressure, new data shows
Adolescents who use cognitive reappraisal had better metabolic measures, shows study
Good health literacy linked to better adherence to blood pressure medications among Hispanics
High-fat diets shown to increase blood pressure

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post
Advertisement

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Researchers cultivate vascular organoids that perfectly mimic human blood vessels