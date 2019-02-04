New recommendations on breast cancer screening and diagnosis released

With the release today of 17 new recommendations, the JRC now makes available in total 40 recommendations on breast cancer screening and diagnosis, as part of the European Commission Initiative on Breast Cancer (ECIBC).

In summary, these new recommendations address the following topics:

how often women of different age ranges, with no symptoms and who are not at high risk of breast cancer, should undertake periodic mammography screening

the most suitable way to invite a woman for screening, and how to inform her about the harms and benefits

strategies for communicating effectively with vulnerable groups, such as non-native speakers, socially disadvantaged women or those with intellectual disabilities

the type of examination needed for suspicious lesions discovered during mammography screening

the use of innovative technologies to improve surgeries.

The ECIBC work on the Guideline development is planned to be completed in 2019 when a total of 80 recommendations will be publicly accessible and tailored to three groups:

healthcare professionals, patients/individuals, policymakers.

The topics covered include strategies on the organization of screening programs, types of tests to be offered, mammogram reading, diagnostic methods, how to communicate results and training of professionals involved in breast cancer screening and diagnosis.

In line with World Cancer Day's goals to raise cancer awareness and encourage its prevention, detection, and treatment, these recommendations aim to better inform women and guide healthcare professionals and policymakers to plan, organize, and deliver effective and accessible breast cancer services.

The European Commission Initiative on Breast Cancer

Breast cancer is the most common cancer among women in the EU. Data from the European Cancer Information System (ECIS) estimate more than 400,000 new cases were diagnosed in 2018.

By improving the quality of breast cancer services in Europe, ECIBC aims to help reduce the burden of cancer and decrease the avoidable differences in breast cancer incidence, prevalence, mortality and survival.

The ECIBC also includes the development of the European Breast Quality Assurance scheme, a collection of requirements, indicators and certification measures to help breast cancer services offer women, patients and carers the best quality and most up-to-date procedures for breast cancer screening and care.