Intense glucose therapy via IV insulin did not improve stroke outcomes, study finds

Feb 7 2019

Intravenous (IV) insulin did not improve stroke outcomes compared to standard blood sugar (glucose) control using insulin shots - answering a worldwide debate about the best way to control glucose in stroke patients. These primary late-breaking findings were presented at the American Stroke Association's International Stroke Conference 2019, a world premier meeting for researchers and clinicians dedicated to the science and treatment of cerebrovascular disease.

Hyperglycemia, or increased glucose, is common in patients with acute ischemic stroke and is associated with poor recovery. There is a worldwide debate about the best way to control glucose levels in these patients.

Related Stories

The Stroke Hyperglycemia Insulin Network Effort (SHINE) study assessed the efficacy and safety of up to 72 hours of glucose control using continuous intravenous insulin infusion versus standard subcutaneous insulin injections in a multicenter, randomized, controlled trial of 1,151 patients enrolled at 63 sites across the United States.

Primary findings showed:

Intense glucose therapy via IV insulin, which lowers glucose to a target of 80-130 milligrams per deciliter (mg/dL), does not improve functional outcomes at 90 days compared to standard glucose control using insulin shots, which aims to lower glucose below 180 mg/dL.

In addition, intense glucose therapy increases the risk of very low blood glucose (hypoglycemia) and requires more resources such as increased supervision from nursing staff.

"This study provides clear evidence to guide the control of glucose levels in patients experiencing acute ischemic stroke and hyperglycemia, or increased glucose," said Karen C. Johnston, M.D., M.Sc., professor of neurology and associate vice president for Clinical & Translational Research at the University of Virginia in Charlottesville.

Source:

https://newsroom.heart.org/news/intense-iv-blood-sugar-control-doesnt-improve-stroke-outcomes

Posted in: Medical Research News | Medical Condition News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)
Advertisement

Suggested Reading

Balloon-guided catheter surgery provides better outcomes for stroke patients
Early use of norepinephrine could benefit patients with sepsis and low blood pressure
Having vaccine after shingles appear do not reduce the risk of stroke
Draining blood from the brain of hemorrhagic stroke patients may prevent death
Specific beliefs of stroke survivors have the power to lower blood pressure
Research finds rise in stroke risk factors among Native Americans
Hospitalized women with stroke less likely to get specialized medical evaluations
Research finds steep rise in infection-related stroke due to opioid epidemic

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post
Advertisement
Advertisement

Latest News

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Black women have much higher risk of pregnancy-related stroke than whites