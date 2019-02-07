Lowering blood pressure in the ambulance with nitroglycerin patch did not improve stroke outcomes

Feb 7 2019

Lowering blood pressure in the ambulance with a nitroglycerin patch for suspected stroke didn't lessen post-stroke disability, according to late breaking science presented at the American Stroke Association's International Stroke Conference 2019, a world premier meeting for researchers and clinicians dedicated to the science and treatment of cerebrovascular disease.

Two previous small trials suggested that transdermal (skin patch) delivery of nitroglycerin (also called glyceryl trinitrate), a nitric oxide donor that lowers blood pressure, might improve functional outcome and reduce death if given very soon after clot-caused stroke (ischemic stroke) or bleeding in the brain (intracerebral hemorrhage).

Related Stories

In a multicenter prospective randomized single-masked, blinded-endpoint trial called Rapid Intervention with Glyceryl trinitrate in Hypertensive stroke Trial-2 (RIGHT-2), United Kingdom researchers investigated whether it is safe and effective for paramedics to administer nitroglycerin.

The study included 1,149 patients (average age 73, 52 percent male) with presumed stroke and systolic blood pressure above 120 mm Hg. They were randomized to receive either a nitroglycerin patch or a sham patch within four hours of symptom onset. More than half (57percent) had been diagnosed with high blood pressure, 24 percent had a previous stroke, while 20 percent had diabetes or atrial fibrillation. The primary outcome was a shift in disability measured at three months.

"However, nitroglycerin did not improve overall outcome," said Philip Bath, D.Sc., Stroke Association Professor of Stroke Medicine at University of Nottingham, Nottingham, United Kingdom. "In patients with a brain bleed, the patch appeared to worsen outcomes. So, treatment with nitroglycerin cannot be recommended very early after stroke."

Source:

https://newsroom.heart.org/news/ambulance-nitroglycerin-patch-to-lower-blood-pressure-did-not-improve-stroke-outcomes

Posted in: Medical Research News | Medical Condition News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)
Advertisement

Suggested Reading

Balloon-guided catheter surgery provides better outcomes for stroke patients
African-Americans have very high blood pressure 5 times higher than national average
Having vaccine after shingles appear do not reduce the risk of stroke
Black women have much higher risk of pregnancy-related stroke than whites
Hospitalized women with stroke less likely to get specialized medical evaluations
Specific beliefs of stroke survivors have the power to lower blood pressure
Early use of norepinephrine could benefit patients with sepsis and low blood pressure
Flu-like illnesses could increase the risk of stroke and neck artery dissections

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post
Advertisement
Advertisement

Latest News

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Use of e-cigarettes increases risk of stroke, heart attack, coronary heart disease