Creating increasingly complex brain organoids

Mar 8 2019

Scientists improved the initial steps of a standard protocol and produced organoids displaying regionalized brain structures, including retinal pigmented cells. The announcement was published today in BMC Developmental Biology by the D'Or Institute for Research and Education's team.

Human brain organoids are aggregates formed by nervous cells obtained from cell reprogramming. Within this technique, cells extracted from skin or urine of volunteers are transformed into stem cells and then into neurons and other nervous cell types. They are cultivated for weeks, until they start forming agglomerates that resemble an embryonic brain.

Related Stories

For the past few years, scientists are trying to perfect this model in order to create organoids increasingly complex and similar to those on later stages of development.

Since 2016, in partnership with the Federal University of Rio de Janeiro (UFRJ), scientists from the D'Or Institute have cultivated human brain organoids to study neurological diseases and the effects of new drugs on the nervous system.

They put nerve cells in a nutrient-rich liquid, similar to the development environment of the human embryo. From there, those mini-brains develop in a self-regulated process. In other words, all one must do is make sure they have the right environment to develop.

Recently, the team lead by Stevens Rehen has been able to refine the environment where the cells are maintained. "These organoids are a demonstration that it is possible to repeat, in the laboratory, increasingly advanced gradients of human brain development," says Rehen. "We developed a cost-effective suspension method on orbital steering plates as an alternative for the cultivation of brain organoids with retinal pigmented cells".

Source:

http://www.idor.org/

Posted in: Molecular & Structural Biology | Cell Biology

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Sleep apnea may be linked to higher tau accumulations in the brain, study finds
Experts issue new treatment guidelines for traumatic brain injury in children
Protein content of tumors correlates with treatment response and survival in glioma patients
Young adults at risk of addiction show differences in important brain region
Estrogen can affect surrounding brain cells to promote triple-negative breast cancer metastasis
New treatment guidelines for management of pediatric TBI issued
CAR-T cell therapy could be on the horizon for patients with lupus
Causes of disease including infant cancer can be revealed with new tool from Princeton University research team

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post
Advertisement

Isolating Bacterial Pathogen DNA from Food Samples

Isolating bacterial pathogen DNA is incredibly important in many industries and is often seen as quality assurance to make sure that the food manufactured or the ingredients used do not contain food-borne bacteria. Many states and countries also require testing for specific species, for example, Salmonella, Listeria, and E. Coli.

Isolating Bacterial Pathogen DNA from Food Samples

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Brain regions process concrete and abstract concepts differently