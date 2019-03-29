ProteoNic’s 2G UNic protein production technology licensed to Bayer

Mar 29 2019

ProteoNic Biotechnology BV today announced that it has licensed its 2G UNic technology for boosting recombinant protein production to the pharmaceutical company Bayer.

Under the agreement, Bayer gains non-exclusive, worldwide commercial rights for application of the technology to the development of its proprietary products. Financial details of the agreement were not disclosed.

The companies reached agreement following evaluation of the technology by Bayer regarding levels of recombinant protein production as well as product characteristics.  Bayer will present the data at the Conference “Cell Line Development and Engineering Europe 2019”, held in Vienna April 2-4, by Dr. Anke Mayer-Bartschmid.

Related Stories

ProteoNic’s protein expression technology is designed to improve cell line production levels across a range of host cells, selection systems and protein targets. This is achieved via the combined effect of novel genetic elements, which synergistically exert a positive effect on recombinant protein production levels.

ProteoNic’s 2G UNic can be combined with other expression-enhancing technologies to improve their performance.

Frank Pieper, CEO of ProteoNic commented:

ProteoNic’s clients consistently observe commercially relevant improvement of cell line productivity by adding 2G UNic to their best expression system or by applying 2G UNic in a stand-alone fashion.  We believe that current expression systems have much room for improvement, and that 2G UNic technology can make an important contribution to the economically viable production of both innovator and biosimilar products. We will continue our work to reach maximum potential of the production of biologicals for current and future clients”.

Source:

https://proteonic.nl/proteonic-biotechnology-licenses-protein-production-technology-to-bayer/

Posted in: Device / Technology News | Pharmaceutical News

Tags: , , , , , ,

Comments (0)
Advertisement

Suggested Reading

Bedtime protein shake may boost muscle building
Encapsulating human beta cells with immune-repelling protein restores glucose metabolism in diabetic mice
Surprising discovery offers clues to limit graft-vs.-host disease
Proteins in the eye may be potential source for cost-effective test to predict Alzheimer's disease
New insect medium delivers high viable cell density growth and protein yield
Absence of crucial protein may lead to rapid, severe bone loss
Research team identifies potential target protein aggregates for treating Alzheimer's disease
Antibody-drug conjugate effectively targets surface protein in childhood neuroblastomas

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post
Advertisement

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Probing Submicron Protein Aggregation using Asymmetrical Flow Field-Flow Fractionation, AF4, and Light Scattering