ProteoNic’s 2G UNic protein production technology licensed to Bayer

ProteoNic Biotechnology BV today announced that it has licensed its 2G UNic™ technology for boosting recombinant protein production to the pharmaceutical company Bayer.

Under the agreement, Bayer gains non-exclusive, worldwide commercial rights for application of the technology to the development of its proprietary products. Financial details of the agreement were not disclosed.

The companies reached agreement following evaluation of the technology by Bayer regarding levels of recombinant protein production as well as product characteristics. Bayer will present the data at the Conference “Cell Line Development and Engineering Europe 2019”, held in Vienna April 2-4, by Dr. Anke Mayer-Bartschmid.

ProteoNic’s protein expression technology is designed to improve cell line production levels across a range of host cells, selection systems and protein targets. This is achieved via the combined effect of novel genetic elements, which synergistically exert a positive effect on recombinant protein production levels.

ProteoNic’s 2G UNic™ can be combined with other expression-enhancing technologies to improve their performance.

Frank Pieper, CEO of ProteoNic commented: