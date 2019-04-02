NHS trains doctors using virtual reality to improve care for patients with diabetes

Apr 2 2019

The NHS England diabetes team has partnered with Oxford Medical Simulation to train doctors using virtual reality. Doctors can now practice in virtual reality medical emergencies, to improve care for patients with diabetes in the real world.

Combining clinical expertise from the NHS, volunteer patient input and world-leading virtual reality software, doctors can now put on virtual reality headsets and practice taking care of patients as often as they want, without risking lives.

The system is being piloted through Health Education England in a multicenter trial in the South of England, with development funded by Novo Nordisk. If supported by evidence from the pilot there are plans for further roll-outs nationwide throughout 2019.

People with Type 1 diabetes have more chance of developing life-threatening complications when in the hospital than outside it. For people with diabetes, extreme highs and lows in blood sugar can be fatal. These emergencies can be difficult for doctors and nurses to recognize but can be fatal if not treated quickly. High-quality training for frontline staff is vital to improve patient care in these situations.

When I was in training we’d learn on the wards. It was called ‘see one, do one, teach one’. I had never practiced managing a diabetic emergency until I had to do it in real life. You wouldn’t expect a pilot to fly a plane full of passengers without having practiced first. Why do we think that’s acceptable for doctors and nurses?”

Dr  Jack Pottle, Co-founder, Oxford Medical Simulation

Embracing technology is at the heart of the NHS Long Term Plan and training doctors using virtual reality is another example of modernizing the NHS to help improve care for patients with diabetes.”

Dr  Partha Kar, NHS England Clinical Director of Diabetes

Oxford Medical Simulation is a great example of the ground-breaking digital companies that the UK is constantly producing, I was hugely impressed when I met the company and tried their technology earlier this year and it's great that it will now provide training for doctors across the NHS as they treat patients with diabetes.”

Margot James, Minister of State for Digital and Creative Industries

Source:

https://oxfordmedicalsimulation.com/

Posted in: Device / Technology News | Medical Condition News

Tags: , , , , , ,

Comments (0)
Advertisement

Suggested Reading

A1c blood test found to be unreliable in diabetes diagnoses
Causes of diabetes decline or disappear when ‘zombie cells’ are removed, shows study
New discovery may explain low testosterone levels in men with diabetes
People with untreated diabetes develop signs of Alzheimer's disease at a faster rate
Race and ethnicity influence fracture risk in diabetic patients
Obesity linked to reproductive problems in women with type 1 diabetes
Scientists identify mechanism of impaired wound healing in diabetes
New analysis shows one person is diagnosed with Type 2 diabetes every three minutes

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post
Advertisement
Advertisement

Latest News

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Researchers find little evidence for connection between Chinese Famine and T2DM epidemic