Heart attacks are more common in diabetics who are diagnosed before 40

Sally Robertson, B.Sc.Apr 10 2019Reviewed by Kate Anderton, B.Sc.

The link between diabetes and an increased risk for cardiovascular disease has long been established, but a new study has now shown that the age at which a person is diagnosed with diabetes could significantly affect the risk of heart attack or stroke.

Cases of type 2 diabetes have been rising over the last few decadesAndrei Dubadzel | Shutterstock

The study, which was recently published in the American Heart Association’s journal Circulation, revealed that people who are diagnosed with diabetes when they are under the age of 40 are significantly more likely to develop or die from cardiovascular disease, when compared with people of a similar age who do not have diabetes. The increased age-related risk is particularly pronounced among women, report the authors.

Furthermore, the risk of death among people diagnosed with diabetes at age 80 or older is much the same as for those of a similar age without diabetes.

Our study shows the differences in excess diabetes risk are tied to how old the person is when they are diagnosed with Type 2 diabetes.”

Naveed Sattar, Lead Author (University of Glasgow, UK)

Obesity and type 2 diabetes cases are rising

Over the last four decades, obesity rates have steadily increased in high-income countries, with more adolescents and young people being diagnosed with type 2 diabetes than ever before. The WHO estimates that most of the 422 million people living with diabetes worldwide have type 2 diabetes.  

For the study, Sattar and colleagues used data from the Swedish National Diabetes Registry to follow 318,083 individuals with type 2 diabetes and 1,575,108 age-, gender- and county-matched controls between 1998 and 2013.

All participants were assessed for their risk of developing heart disease, stroke, heart attack, atrial fibrillation and being hospitalized due to heart failure. Death as a result of heart disease or any other condition was also evaluated.

Patient's younger than 40 are most at risk

The team reports that participants diagnosed with diabetes before they reached the age of 40 were at the greatest increased risk for one of the five outcomes and were also more likely to have died from cardiovascular disease compared with those of a similar age who did not have diabetes. Women tended to be more affected by the increased risk than men were, across most categories.

The study also revealed that the excess risk for cardiovascular disease or mortality steadily declined with increasing age at diabetes diagnosis. Furthermore, cardiovascular-related death was greatly reduced among people diagnosed with diabetes at age 80 years or older, with their risk being much the same as for individuals of a similar age who did not have diabetes.

Lifestyle changes could delay the onset of diabetes by 'several years'

Sattar says the findings suggest more aggressive control of risk factors is needed among younger people with type 2 diabetes, particularly women. He adds:

Our work could also be used to encourage middle-aged people at elevated diabetes risk to adopt lifestyle changes to delay their diabetes by several years."

The authors note that the study followed a mainly white European population and that further studies examining these associations in non-white populations with type 2 diabetes are required.

Source:

People under 40 diagnosed with Type 2 diabetes face excess risk of cardiovascular disease, death. AHA. 8th April 2019.

Posted in: Medical Procedure News | Medical Research News | Medical Condition News | Disease/Infection News | Healthcare News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)
Sally Robertson

Written by

Sally Robertson

Sally has a Bachelor's Degree in Biomedical Sciences (B.Sc.). She is a specialist in reviewing and summarising the latest findings across all areas of medicine covered in major, high-impact, world-leading international medical journals, international press conferences and bulletins from governmental agencies and regulatory bodies. At News-Medical, Sally generates daily news features, life science articles and interview coverage.

Advertisement

Suggested Reading

Poor lung function in individuals of shorter stature linked to higher heart disease risk
Replacing red meat with healthy plant proteins decreases in cardiovascular disease risk factors
Real financial cost of heart attack or stroke is twice as much as the medical expenses
Study shows how shift work can have long-term effect on heart disease and diabetes risk
Researchers show potential of biomimicry to grow prevascularized tissues for cardiac patches
New study explains why heart failure patients have trouble with thinking and depression
Motivational text messages are a promising strategy to improve heart health in China
CHFC-Wurzburg acquires MILabs' E-class SPECT/CT system to enhance heart failure research

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post
Advertisement

High Throughput Nucleic Acid Purification Simplified

Labs are demanding purity and flexibility for high throughput nucleic acid purification, while needing to complete difficult downstream analysis, for example with Next Gen Sequencing (“NGS”)

High Throughput Nucleic Acid Purification Simplified

Pipettes of the Future: Automation for Acceleration

An interview with Piero Zucchelli and Nigel Skinner, discussing the development of a series of automated pipettes that wirelessly collate data, so you don’t have to!

Pipettes of the Future: Automation for Acceleration
Advertisement

Latest News

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »