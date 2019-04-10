Why hay fever persists, despite low pollen counts

Ananya Mandal, MDApr 10 2019Reviewed by Kate Anderton, B.Sc.

In the UK, April is typically the month of hay fever, with many people suffering from itchy faces and running noses and eyes. The main reason behind this phenomenon is believed to be the high tree pollen count and grass pollen count.

Now, a team of researchers from Bangor University has found that despite low forecasts of pollen counts, on some days, there is a higher incidence of hay fever. Bangor has started the PollerGen project, led by Professor Simon Creer, which involves researchers from across the world.

Hay fever typically starts in April, in the UKmichaelheim | Shutterstock

The team includes researchers as well as experts from the meteorological offices, National Botanic Garden of Wales, pollen researchers from Aberystwyth University and other researchers from universities of Worcester and Exeter.

Allergy UK experts say that around one in three Britons suffer from hay fever and of these nearly 57 percent have sleep problems due to hay fever. Asthma is seen in around 40 percent of individuals who are prone to hay fever.

I'm a hay fever sufferer myself and I know that on some days, despite a high pollen forecast, I can be less affected than on other days when the forecast appears to be lower. This led me and others to wonder whether it's the high load of pollen alone that causes the problem, or whether the different grass pollens cause different levels of reaction.”

Professor Simon Creer, Lead Researcher

To understand whether high pollen counts were, or were not, linked to hay fever, the team will compare a variety of grass pollens. The aim of the research is to understand more about the causes of hay fever, as it is a hugely complex mechanism that not only involves pollen, but a persons genetic make-up, and the landscape and temperatures too.

PollerGen researchers developed a technique called “metabarcoding” where they have “environmental DNA” tests to predict the effect of these factors on hay fever.

The results of their efforts were published in a study titled, “Temperate airborne grass pollen defined by spatio-temporal shifts in community composition,” in the journal Nature Ecology & Evolution.

The team identified the DNA barcodes of fragments of material they gathered from samples of air, water and soil. This gave then a huge number of combinations. They used this data to find association with hay fever. They gathered hospital and clinic data on hay fever admissions and doctor visits to find association with the environmental combinations.

Bringing a range of specialists together has enabled us to find initial answers. Our task is now to develop a clearer picture of where the pollen comes from, how it moves through the air and how different types of pollen can be linked to allergies.”

Dr Georgina Brennan, Bangor University

Allergy UK has also said that these tools for better prediction of days bad for those with hay fever could help avoid severe attacks and warn the sufferers beforehand.

Head of clinical services of Allergy UK, Amena Warner, in a statement said, “Helping us to understand grass pollen species in much more depth is very welcome, particularly if in the future it can be used to provide information to the population affected by grass pollen allergy. We are looking forward to further findings later this year and the benefits this will bring to those living with hay fever.”

Read next:

Allergies and the Hygiene Hypothesis

PollerGEN has a collaboration of experts from Bangor University, Aberystwyth University, University of Exeter, University of Worcester, University of Sydney and the UK Met Office.

Posted in: Child Health News | Medical Research News | Medical Condition News | Healthcare News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)
Ananya Mandal

Written by

Ananya Mandal

Ananya is a doctor by profession, lecturer by vocation and a medical writer by passion. She specialized in Clinical Pharmacology after her bachelor's (MBBS). For her, health communication is not just writing complicated reviews for professionals but making medical knowledge understandable and available to the general public as well.

Advertisement

Suggested Reading

Global warming will raise risk of Mosquito borne diseases globally
Study: Seasonal allergies increase when the timing of spring 'greenup' changes
Influenza and common cold are completely different diseases, study shows
Proving the efficacy of traditional Chinese medicine
Scientists wean mosquitoes off blood with dieting drugs
Disease X: an unknown disease that could claim millions of lives
Measles alert at Sydney airport
New analysis highlights economic burden of dengue fever

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post
Advertisement

High Throughput Nucleic Acid Purification Simplified

Labs are demanding purity and flexibility for high throughput nucleic acid purification, while needing to complete difficult downstream analysis, for example with Next Gen Sequencing (“NGS”)

High Throughput Nucleic Acid Purification Simplified

Pipettes of the Future: Automation for Acceleration

An interview with Piero Zucchelli and Nigel Skinner, discussing the development of a series of automated pipettes that wirelessly collate data, so you don’t have to!

Pipettes of the Future: Automation for Acceleration
Advertisement

Latest News

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »