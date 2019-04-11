Study highlights value of cognitive training for adults with mild cognitive impairment

Apr 11 2019

Researchers at the Center for BrainHealth®, part of The University of Texas at Dallas, investigated the effects of combining two non-pharmacological interventions for adults with Mild Cognitive Impairment (MCI): eight semi-weekly sessions of Strategic Memory Advanced Reasoning Training (SMART), a cognitive training program shown to improve reasoning and ability to extract the bottom-line message from complex information; and Transcranial Direct Current Stimulation (tDCS) over the left frontal region, an area associated with cognitive control and memory recovery success in people with Alzheimer's disease.

Twenty-two (22) participants with a diagnosis of MCI - individuals who are at risk for Alzheimer's disease - were randomized into one of two groups: tDCS + SMART, versus sham + SMART. All participants completed a baseline cognitive assessment along with resting state cerebral blood flow, followed by post-SMART training and 3-month post-training assessments.

Related Stories

All the participants in both groups showed immediate cognitive improvements in higher-order cognitive functions of executive functions (conceptual reasoning and fluency), sustained gains in objective episodic memory and subjective memory satistfaction. The sham + SMART group showed significant immediate gains after training on two measures of executive function - inhibition and innovation, and episodic memory. Counter to expectations, these gains were blocked in the active tDCS + SMART group. Thus, the hypothesis that neuroplasticity would be enhanced by brain stimulation to elevate training effects was not supported. The results are published in Frontiers in Neuroscience-Neural Technology (April 2019).

"People with Mild Cognitive Impairment are flooded with daily life information that can overwhelm a comprised brain. Fortunately, the present results suggest they can improve cognitive functions given certain trainings," said the study's lead author, Namrata Das, MD, MPH, who works in the lab of chief director Dr. Sandra B. Chapman. "This study adds to the compelling evidence that cognitive training provides an intervention option to benefit people with MCI, to strengthen their cognitive capacity and even their daily memory function."

Source:

https://brainhealth.utdallas.edu/research-underscores-value-of-cognitive-training-for-adults-with-mild-cognitive-impairment/

Posted in: Medical Research News | Medical Condition News

Tags: , , , , , ,

Comments (0)
Advertisement

Suggested Reading

Causes of disease including infant cancer can be revealed with new tool from Princeton University research team
NPiHR Science and Innovation Audit reveals opportunity in the North to drive clinical research
Dolomite Bio launches novel Nadia product family for single-cell research
CHFC-Wurzburg acquires MILabs' E-class SPECT/CT system to enhance heart failure research
AACR Annual Meeting 2019 Highlighted Latest Advances in Cancer Research
Research Recognition Award will help improve lives of young people with absence epilepsy
Sartorius' third Research Xchange Forum 2019 to shine spotlight on CAR-T cell therapy
Simplifying Gene Expression Analysis in Neuroscience Research

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post
Advertisement

High Throughput Nucleic Acid Purification Simplified

Labs are demanding purity and flexibility for high throughput nucleic acid purification, while needing to complete difficult downstream analysis, for example with Next Gen Sequencing (“NGS”)

High Throughput Nucleic Acid Purification Simplified

Pipettes of the Future: Automation for Acceleration

An interview with Piero Zucchelli and Nigel Skinner, discussing the development of a series of automated pipettes that wirelessly collate data, so you don’t have to!

Pipettes of the Future: Automation for Acceleration

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Automation in Scientific Research – Step 1: Invest in Scheduling Software.