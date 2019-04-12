ACR praises Representatives Ruiz and Wenstrup for introducing bipartisan step therapy legislation

Apr 12 2019

The American College of Rheumatology today praised Representative Raul Ruiz, MD (D-CA) and Representative Brad Wenstrup, MD (R-OH) for introducing the "Safe Step Act" (H.R. 2279). If enacted, H.R. 2279 would place reasonable parameters around the use of step therapy among employer-sponsored health plans.

"As physician leaders in Congress who have encountered step therapy in their own practices, Representatives Ruiz and Wenstrup understand the urgent need to streamline the step therapy process, which too often prevents or delays patients from receiving medically necessary therapies," said Paula Marchetta, MD, MBA, president of the American College of Rheumatology. "This common-sense, bipartisan legislation would place reasonable limits on the use of step therapy and create a clear process for patients and doctors to seek exceptions. We applaud Representatives Ruiz and Wenstrup for championing this important piece of legislation."

Related Stories

Step therapy - also known as "fail first" - is a utilization management technique employed by a majority of public and private health insurers that forces patients to try therapies preferred by the insurance company before being approved for the therapy their doctor prescribed - even when doctors doubt the "insurer preferred" option will be effective.

Step therapy undermines the clinical judgment of health care providers, leads to delays in effective therapy, and puts patients' health at unnecessary risk. A 2016 survey by the Arthritis Foundation found that most respondents experienced negative health effects from treatment delays caused by step therapy. According to the survey:

  • More than 50% of all patients reported having to try two or more different drugs prior to getting the one their doctor had originally ordered;
  • Step therapy was stopped in 39% of cases because the drugs were ineffective;
  • Step therapy was stopped in 20% of cases due to worsening conditions; and
  • Nearly 25% of patients who switched insurance providers were required to repeat step therapy with their new carrier.

"Step therapy is a prime example of payers interfering with patient care - what many have called practicing medicine without a license - and we are advocating to restore the power of the physician to treat their patients appropriately and in accordance with accepted guidelines," said Dr. Marchetta. "Our patients often try multiple drugs before finding one that works for them, so the ability to remain on a drug that works - without having to go through step therapy - is critical."

Source:

https://www.rheumatology.org/About-Us/Newsroom/Press-Releases/ID/1014/American-College-of-Rheumatology-Applauds-Introduction-of-Bipartisan-Step-Therapy-Legislation

Posted in: Medical Condition News | Healthcare News

Tags: , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)
Advertisement

Suggested Reading

Research may provide a new way to treat organ scarring
FDA approves treatment for adults with non-radiographic axial spondyloarthritis
Biomolecular researcher provides comprehensive profile of B cells in rheumatoid arthritis
Suppressing cancer-causing protein could correct increased fibrosis in scleroderma patients
Student-led interest group increases student engagement with rheumatology
ACR expresses its continuing concern with recent CMS policy
New research reveals that prescription opioids are used long-term to treat severe osteoarthritis
Research examines patterns in back pain over time

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post
Advertisement

Characterizing Molecules with NMR

In this interview, Marcel Lachenmann describes the importance of characterizing small molecules in the pharma, food and polymer industry and how NMR achieves this.

Characterizing Molecules with NMR

High Throughput Nucleic Acid Purification Simplified

Labs are demanding purity and flexibility for high throughput nucleic acid purification, while needing to complete difficult downstream analysis, for example with Next Gen Sequencing (“NGS”)

High Throughput Nucleic Acid Purification Simplified

Pipettes of the Future: Automation for Acceleration

An interview with Piero Zucchelli and Nigel Skinner, discussing the development of a series of automated pipettes that wirelessly collate data, so you don’t have to!

Pipettes of the Future: Automation for Acceleration

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Researchers reveal promising biomarker for vascular disease relapse