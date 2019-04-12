Arc Bio launches unique NGS-based metagenomics platform for pathogen detection

Apr 12 2019

Arc Bio -- which debuted last year with its GalileoTM AMR antimicrobial resistance detection software – today revealed the second offering in its GalileoTM product line: a comprehensive next-generation sequencing (NGS) test to provide data to aid in the monitoring of post-transplant patients, who are at high risk for infection or reactivation of potentially fatal viral infections.

The company revealed its launch plans this week at the 29th European Congress of Clinical Microbiology & Infectious Diseases in Amsterdam. Galileo Pathogen Solution – Transplant will officially launch at the ASM Clinical Virology Symposium in May and will initially be made available as a Research Use Only test that laboratories can purchase and validate as a Laboratory Developed Test.

With the current standard of real-time quantitative PCR (qPCR) technology, only one virus can be detected per test, despite there being hundreds of different viral strains that can infect transplant patients. Galileo™ Pathogen Solution is one comprehensive test able to detect common viral infections as well as rarer ones – including Cytomegalovirus (CMV), Epstein–Barr virus (EBV), BK virus (BKV) and human adenovirus (hADv) -- and provide a quantitative signal. Galileo Pathogen Solution offers the ability to detect antiviral resistance genes, coupled with simultaneous quantitative detection of these viruses comprised of greater than 350 curated viral strains.

We performed a retrospective study of the Galileo Pathogen Solution NGS pipeline for the detection and quantitation of DNA viruses in my lab using residual samples from transplant patients. The Galileo test has shown to be a promising new technology with excellent proof of principle analytical data that has the potential to revolutionize many areas of clinical microbiology.”

Benjamin Pinsky, MD, PhD, Medical Director, Clinical Virology, Stanford Healthcare & Stanford Children’s Health

Just as GalileoTM AMR was launched to provide a solution for the growing epidemic of antimicrobial resistance, Galileo Pathogen Solution – Transplant has been designed to address the need for more reliable and comprehensive viral detection and quantification.

Related Stories

The number of transplants in the U.S. is growing at approximately 4 percent yearly, and of the more than 57,000 transplants each year about 30 percent of all recipients will get a viral infection. The average cost to treat a viral infection from a donor organ or reactivation post-transplant per patient is about $400,000.

Arc Bio’s goal is to provide products that will help provide better care and reduce these costs.

Arc Bio, founded by leading geneticists and bioinformaticians, plans to continue to launch a full suite of NGS-based metagenomics research solutions -- under its GalileoTM product line – that will provide improved tools for fast, accurate and cost-effective analyses in the field of infectious diseases.

We feel fortunate to have the opportunity to provide cutting edge tools that will help combat the global challenges of infectious disease and antibiotic resistance. With this and future additions to our GalileoTM product line, our aim is to provide innovative tools that can be used to implement NGS detection that aid in diagnostic management.”

Arc Bio Chief Executive Officer Dr. Todd Dickinson, a Founding Scientist of Illumina

Galileo Pathogen Solution consists of a software component, Galileo Analytics, and Sample Preparation reagents and provides healthcare professionals with a research tool that gives them the power to perform sophisticated analyses without requiring bioinformatics expertise. Galileo Pathogen Solution can quickly and efficiently provide quality control data from an NGS run and detect and quantify pathogens from unbiased metagenomic sequencing data, yielding a viral load for calibrated pathogens and a quantitative metric for all others.

Galileo Analytics is a cloud-based proprietary software that provides quick and reliable results, an intuitive user interface that does not require bioinformatics expertise, and detailed, actionable reports.

Source:

https://www.arcbio.com/

Posted in: Device / Technology News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)
Advertisement

Suggested Reading

New class of molecules could someday become basis for Zika-specific therapeutic
AACR Annual Meeting 2019 Highlighted Latest Advances in Cancer Research
Research may help explain why migraine is more common in women than men
Researchers discover mechanism to form influenza A virus
Study finds link between common virus and faster disease progression in cystic fibrosis
UCD based healthcare start-up receives funding and plans expansion into US market
New all-in-one immunotherapy approach kicks out hiding HIV and also kills it
HCA Healthcare UK introduces ground-breaking new blood cancer treatment

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post
Advertisement

Characterizing Molecules with NMR

In this interview, Marcel Lachenmann describes the importance of characterizing small molecules in the pharma, food and polymer industry and how NMR achieves this.

Characterizing Molecules with NMR

High Throughput Nucleic Acid Purification Simplified

Labs are demanding purity and flexibility for high throughput nucleic acid purification, while needing to complete difficult downstream analysis, for example with Next Gen Sequencing (“NGS”)

High Throughput Nucleic Acid Purification Simplified

Pipettes of the Future: Automation for Acceleration

An interview with Piero Zucchelli and Nigel Skinner, discussing the development of a series of automated pipettes that wirelessly collate data, so you don’t have to!

Pipettes of the Future: Automation for Acceleration
Advertisement

Latest News

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Improved gut diversity causes 50% reduction in autism symptoms