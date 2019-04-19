Emergency medicine doctors find better way to treat severe epileptic seizures in children

Apr 19 2019

Emergency medicine doctors now have a better way to treat severe epileptic seizures in children, thanks to a New Zealand-Australian study.

Prolonged epileptic seizures are the most common neurological emergency in children seen by hospitals. The seizures are potentially fatal: up to five percent of affected children die, and a third suffer long-term complications from brain damage. Crucially, the longer the seizure, the greater the chance of long-term complications.

The study - which will change management of this condition internationally - was published in the prestigious medical journal The Lancet this week (Thursday 18 April). It was led by Professor Stuart Dalziel from the Faculty of Medical and Health Sciences at the University of Auckland and Starship Children's Hospital, and the senior author was Professor Franz Babl at Melbourne's Murdoch Children's Research Institute.

In severe seizures, the first line of treatment (benzodiazepines) only stops the seizures in 40 to 60 percent of patients. Before this study, the second line treatment was the anti-convulsant drug phenytoin, but until now this practice had never been scrutinised in a robust major randomised controlled trial. Also, phenytoin was known to have a number of serious complications.

In this world-leading study, funded by the Health Research Council of New Zealand, researchers compared phenytoin with newer anti-convulsant levetiracetam for the second line treatment of seizures. Levetiracetam is used routinely as a daily medication to prevent seizures, but has not been properly tested against phenytoin for treatment of severe prolonged seizures.

The research, conducted by the PREDICT research network in 13 emergency departments at hospitals in Aotearoa New Zealand and Australia, involved 233 child patients aged between three months and 16 years.

Related Stories

The researchers found that when given individually, the drugs are as good as each other: both had a moderate success rate (50-60 percent) at stopping a prolonged seizure.

But strikingly, treatment with one drug and then the other increased the success rate of stopping a seizure to approximately 75 percent.

Previously, children who continued seizing after phenytoin then needed to be intubated, sedated and placed on a ventilator in intensive care. By giving these two medications one after the other, researchers have potentially halved the number of children ventilated and sent to intensive care.

"This study has now given us robust evidence to manage children with prolonged seizures without reverting to intubation and intensive care," says Dr Dalziel, who is Professor of Emergency Medicine and Paediatrics in the Departments of Surgery and Paediatrics, and a paediatric emergency medicine specialist at Auckland's Starship Children's Hospital.

"By controlling seizures in the emergency department we will increase the chance of these children recovering more quickly and returning back to their normal lives," he says. "This research has already changed practice and led to new guidelines in New Zealand and Australia."

"This study is going to profoundly improve treatment for children who are critically ill with epilepsy around the world," says Professor Franz Babl, who is also Professor of Paediatric Emergency Medicine at the University of Melbourne.

Source:

https://www.unimelb.edu.au/

Posted in: Child Health News | Medical Research News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)
Advertisement

Suggested Reading

MUSC researchers find why some babies are born with malformed hearts
Study: One in five children and youth suffer from a mental disorder
Study aims to improve our understanding of TGNC children
Proton therapy shows excellent outcomes, minimal side effects in high-risk neuroblastoma patients
Pediatric patients undergoing thyroid surgery have better outcomes at high-volume centers
Microbiome science may help doctors to improve treatment for children with IBS
Gestational diabetes during pregnancy may increase risk of type 1 diabetes in children
Children who live near major roadways may experience developmental delays

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post
Advertisement

Ensuring 100% Accuracy in Antibody Protein Sequencing

The purpose of antibody protein sequencing is to accurately deduce every single amino acid present in the primary sequence. This is an issue with isoleucine and leucine which have the same molecular weight. Rapid Novor has developed a technique to determine these with 100% accuracy.

Ensuring 100% Accuracy in Antibody Protein Sequencing

Characterizing Molecules with NMR

In this interview, Marcel Lachenmann describes the importance of characterizing small molecules in the pharma, food and polymer industry and how NMR achieves this.

Characterizing Molecules with NMR

High Throughput Nucleic Acid Purification Simplified

Labs are demanding purity and flexibility for high throughput nucleic acid purification, while needing to complete difficult downstream analysis, for example with Next Gen Sequencing (“NGS”)

High Throughput Nucleic Acid Purification Simplified

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Improper inhaler use common in children with asthma