Ziath to showcase its latest products at forthcoming exhibitions

Ziath Ltd. has announced that it will showcase its latest 2D coded tube scanners, imagers and semi-automated Mohawk tube selector at the forthcoming ISBER 2019, LabVolution, the Symposium for Cell Biology and Cryopreservation and ELRIG-France conferences and exhibitions.

Designed to allow easy cherry-picking of desired tubes from SBS racks the new Mohawk semi-automated tube selector sets a new standard for frozen or thawed sample tube picking from 96-position racks. The Mohawk can run a pre-selected “picking list” generated from Ziath Samples™ software, a LIMS or an Excel worksheet. Each list can have multiple racks with up to 16 tubes per rack to be picked. Most importantly the Mohawk is fast, compact and very easy to use.

Related Stories Ziath to showcase new Mohawk Semi-Automated Tube picker at SLAS 2019

Priced to be the perfect replacement for a traditional flat-bed scanner, the Mirage 2D scanner can scan all commonly used racks in the SBS format, and its low profile means that it can be easily added into liquid handling platforms and other automation systems.

Also, on display will be the Ziath Cube Rack Reader - which is a 2D datamatrix tube camera reader with a scan and decode time of just 1-2 seconds. The Cube can read all racks on the market including Cryoboxes and SBS racks, even 384 racks.

If you are attending one the exhibitions or conferences above then come to the Ziath booth to claim a free high-capacity USB stick, new design mouse mat or even a Ziath Teddy Bear to brighten your day, adorn your desk or give to family.