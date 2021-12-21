Ziath supports mental health charity for young people

Ziath Ltd are putting a bit of Christmas cheer in the hearts and minds of young people in London suffering from mental health issues. Donating a significant sum to the YoungMinds charity, Ziath Managing Director Neil Benn said “Young Minds is the UK’s leading charity fighting for children and young people's mental health. They want to see a world where no young person feels alone with their mental health, and all young people get the mental health support they need, when they need it, no matter what. At Ziath we fully support these important aims and that’s why we’ve adopted YoungMinds as our 2021 Christmas charity.”

Image Credit: Ziath Ltd.

This donation comes on top of a busy year for Ziath, whose laboratory sample tracking equipment and software has made a significant contribution to the establishment of new Covid testing laboratories around the World. It follows grants to Tom’s Trust, supporting young cancer sufferers, the Cambridge Food Bank helping to alleviate food poverty in their local area and donations to two other mental health charities in the UK and USA earlier in the pandemic.

We’re incredibly grateful that Ziath are supporting YoungMinds. This donation is needed now more than ever in our fight for the mental health of children and young people across the UK.”

Michelle Kerrigan, Development Manager, YoungMinds

Founded in 2005, Ziath specializes in development of innovative instrumentation control and information management products designed to simplify automation processes in life science organizations, from academia, to the biotech and pharma industries.

Source:

Ziath Ltd

