Upgrade Your Sample Management Workflow

Ziath has introduced an easy upgrade path for the many users of DataPaq 3 sample management software products to its powerful new DP5 suite of products.

Principle advantages of upgrading to DP5 include the ability to work wirelessly using a graphical user interface that will run from your smartphone, tablet or laptop; access to increased data export options; adding additional information to output files through scan time questions and new template specific settings for your tube scanner.

Steve Knight, Commercial Director at Ziath said "We are continuously investing in product development to help organizations streamline their sample management workflow. We’ve introduced many new and exciting developments in sample tracking and management over our 15-year history. The latest generation of powerful DP5 tools will enable you to control your 2D barcode reader directly over a LAN collection, using a sophisticated graphical user interface that will run from a smart-phone, tablet or laptop. Powered by the very latest software tools - upgrading to DP5 brings increased speed and accuracy of decoding combined with an easy-to-use control panel. Using DP5 Network software now lets you control the scanner, retrieve the data with images and then send it to your desktop or a colleague, all from the screen of your handy device".

He added "If you have a Ziath Express, Cube or Mirage camera-based scanner, upgrading is easy. We’ll update your instrument firmware for you, then you simply download the new DP5 app from the App Store or Google Play, activate your license, and start enjoying the benefits of wireless roaming control in your laboratory, office or even in your freezer bay or cold store. For users of older flatbed scanners - we are offering trade-in deals when you upgrade to a new Ziath camera-based scanner running DP5".

For further information please visit https://ziath.com/products/upgrade-to-dp5 or contact Ziath on +44-1223-855021 / +1 858-880-6920 / [email protected].

Founded in 2005, Ziath specializes in the development of innovative instrumentation control and information management products using 2D DataMatrix bar-coded tubes to simplify automation processes in life science organizations, from academia to the biotech and pharma industries.

 

 

