Network enabled remote sample management

DP5 Network is the latest version of Ziath's market leading 2D rack decoding web browser software designed to unchain scientists from their lab bench.

Image Credit: Ziath Ltd

Using high-speed, web-based communications protocols - DP5 Network can be run from a laptop, desktop, phone, tablet or any other network connected device. This powerful new software enables full control of multiple tube barcode scanners on the same LAN to be operated from one or more devices connected to that LAN.

Using DP5 Network you can plug all your tube rack readers and scanners into the LAN directly and run them from a PC in your office or somewhere else in the building. This flexibility enables you to have your reader / scanner conveniently near the freezers or compound stores and the results on your desktop or phone.

DP5 Network is fast and secure - it allows you to export tube positions and barcodes in more formats than anyone else - JSON, XLS, CSV, Text, PDF, PNG and Python and then send the data in an email to a colleague or your desktop PC.

While any camera-based reader can be upgraded to run DP5 Standard software, only Ziath DataPaq™ Express and DataPaq™ Mirage 2D-barcode rack readers can be currently supplied with LAN adaptors and RJ45 connectors to run the new DP5 Network software.