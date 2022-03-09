Accelerating tube picking & selection

The Mohawk tube selector and picker from Ziath employs a linear rack reader and ninety-six pins that allow a frozen or thawed sample tube to be raised when a rack is scanned according to a picklist. The use of this innovative technology avoids the need for slow and expensive robotics which can take minutes to process racks. Using a Mohawk - a rack is scanned, and tubes selected and picked in just seconds.

Image Credit: Ziath Ltd

Designed to work out of the box, Mohawk needs no set up or calibration. Control of the Mohawk is through software which provides an intuitive interface for fast and effortless operation. Tubes are picked from a single rack, or a picklist can be set up to select tubes across multiple racks. Pick list operations are normally started from reading the 1D code on a rack placed onto the Mohawk, but manual selection is also possible.

For extra sample tracking and security, the Mohawk can be connected directly to a 2D-barcode scanner for tube confirmation. In this mode it can also generate picklists directly from the tube barcodes. For further traceability, a 1D-scanner for reading the rack barcode is included as standard.

The compact size, intuitive software, and ability to integrate with tube barcode readers / scanners make the Mohawk an asset in sample management applications with thawed or frozen tubes in SLAS standard format racks. For more information and to view a short video of the Mohawk in operation, please visit: http://ziath.com/index.php/ products/tube-devices/mohawk