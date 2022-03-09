Accelerating tube picking & selection

The Mohawk tube selector and picker from Ziath employs a linear rack reader and ninety-six pins that allow a frozen or thawed sample tube to be raised when a rack is scanned according to a picklist. The use of this innovative technology avoids the need for slow and expensive robotics which can take minutes to process racks. Using a Mohawk - a rack is scanned, and tubes selected and picked in just seconds.

Accelerating tube picking & selection

Related Stories

Image Credit: Ziath Ltd

Designed to work out of the box, Mohawk needs no set up or calibration. Control of the Mohawk is through software which provides an intuitive interface for fast and effortless operation. Tubes are picked from a single rack, or a picklist can be set up to select tubes across multiple racks. Pick list operations are normally started from reading the 1D code on a rack placed onto the Mohawk, but manual selection is also possible.

For extra sample tracking and security, the Mohawk can be connected directly to a 2D-barcode scanner for tube confirmation. In this mode it can also generate picklists directly from the tube barcodes. For further traceability, a 1D-scanner for reading the rack barcode is included as standard.

The compact size, intuitive software, and ability to integrate with tube barcode readers / scanners make the Mohawk an asset in sample management applications with thawed or frozen tubes in SLAS standard format racks. For more information and to view a short video of the Mohawk in operation, please visit: http://ziath.com/index.php/products/tube-devices/mohawk

Source:

Ziath Ltd

Posted in: Device / Technology News | Life Sciences News

Tags:

Comments (0)

Citations

Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

  • APA

    Ziath Ltd. (2022, March 09). Accelerating tube picking & selection. News-Medical. Retrieved on March 09, 2022 from https://www.news-medical.net/news/20220309/Accelerating-tube-picking-selection.aspx.

  • MLA

    Ziath Ltd. "Accelerating tube picking & selection". News-Medical. 09 March 2022. <https://www.news-medical.net/news/20220309/Accelerating-tube-picking-selection.aspx>.

  • Chicago

    Ziath Ltd. "Accelerating tube picking & selection". News-Medical. https://www.news-medical.net/news/20220309/Accelerating-tube-picking-selection.aspx. (accessed March 09, 2022).

  • Harvard

    Ziath Ltd. 2022. Accelerating tube picking & selection. News-Medical, viewed 09 March 2022, https://www.news-medical.net/news/20220309/Accelerating-tube-picking-selection.aspx.

Suggested Reading

Network enabled remote sample management
Ziath supports mental health charity for young people
High resolution single tube reader
Versatile low light barcode reader
Scanning & Decoding Tube Racks Direct from Low Temperature Storage
Sample management of Covid-19 cryobox tube racks
Next generation automation lab achieves huge productivity gains
Upgrade Your Sample Management Workflow

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.

More Content from Ziath Ltd

See all content from Ziath Ltd
You might also like... ×
Cryogenic storage of biological specimens