OEM Instruments for Secure Sample Tracking


Ziath offer a complete OEM design, development and supply service based upon its extensive experience of creating high performance 2D barcoded tube scanners and rack readers for biobanking, compound library, pathology and COVID-19 sample management applications.

Over the last 15 years - Ziath has established itself as a leading international manufacturer and supplier of instruments for tracking samples through a laboratory work flow using 2D-barcodes. In recent years, the company has achieved significant success by offered its cutting-edge design and technology to other life science vendors and suppliers through Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) contracts.

Steve Knight - Commercial Director of Ziath commented "The principal advantages of an OEM arrangement include reducing the time to market, reduced R&D expenditure compared to an in-house development and leveraging our proven and verified high performance designs”.

He added “Ziath offers several levels of customisation to our OEM clients. The simplest scenario involves rebranding of one of our off-the-shelf products whereby the client’s branding is applied to the instrument and documentation. The opening “splash” screen of the control software can also carry the client's branding. A more sophisticated OEM arrangement is available whereby a standard product can be supplied in the client’s own house colours, with their own branding and serial number labels. Manuals, documentation and the basic software are all customised into the client’s house colours.  In these first two OEM arrangements all regulatory responsibilities and documents retain Ziath as the manufacturer. We also offer fully-customised and unique product design and

development tailoring the proven sample tracking performance of its base instrument exactly to a client’s needs. In this OEM arrangement all labelling, branding, documentation and software is transformed into the client’s brand identity. In addition, the regulatory requirements, such as ISO and CE certification, are transferred to the client, with full supporting documentation, for the client to register in their own name. All file structures are customised to remove Ziath reference and the unit can be “locked” to only operate with the client’s own software”.


Steve Knight concluded "While our existing OEM arrangements have been with life science focused organisations, there is also scope for suppliers to the agriculture, fisheries and food markets to take advantage of our experience and proven technological solutions. In these industry sectors - 2D barcodes are being increasingly used to tag individual fish, poultry and cattle”.

Ziath’s range of 2D barcoded tube scanners and rack readers are easy to use, reliable, robust and widely employed by organizations worldwide for biobanking, compound management, COVID-19 sample testing and many other sample tracking and tracing applications.

For information on Ziath’s range of high performance 2D barcoded tube scanner and rack reader technologies please visit www.ziath.com. For an initial discussion about an OEM development please contact Ziath on +44-1223-855021 / +1-858-880-6920 / [email protected]  

Founded in 2005, Ziath specialises in development of innovative instrumentation control and information management products using 2D Data Matrix bar-coded tubes to simplify automation processes in life science organisations, from academia, to the biotech and pharma industries.

Compact Rack Scanner for Easy Liquid Handling Robot Integration