Cryogenic storage of biological specimens

Ziath, a leading supplier of equipment, software and consumables to simplify your sample management process, offers a range of CryzoTraq™ tubes designed for high integrity cryogenic storage of biological specimens at temperatures down to -196°C.

Image Credit: Ziath Ltd

CryzoTraq™ 2D barcoded tubes are manufactured in a Class 7 cleanroom using medical-grade polypropylene.  Each batch is beta radiation sterilized by an electron beam, eliminating potential biological contaminants from the product preparation workflow, ensuring that the cryotubes are free from RNase, DNase and other unwanted substances.

Ziath’s 2D barcoded tubes are guaranteed leak-free and feature a proprietary 2-stage injection moulded cap that avoids using traditional sealing solutions such as O-rings. As a consequence, under storage conditions, even in liquid nitrogen storage systems, this advanced sealing solution prevents contamination or loss of samples.

CryzoTraq™ 2D barcoded tubes are suitable for use with most cryoracking systems as they are available in 2 ml and 5 ml standard size formats. These advanced storage tubes are supplied with both internal and external threaded caps, ensuring compatibility with almost any capping / decapping system.

All CryzoTraq™ tubes have a 2D Datamatrix barcode inserted in the base of the tube. The insert is secured in place by the use of ultrasound to weld it into place. During the manufacturing process, the linear barcode is printed onto the side of the tube first, and the 2D code is automatically generated from the linear barcode therefore ensuring the two barcodes will always be the same with no errors.

