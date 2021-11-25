Versatile low light barcode reader

Ziath announce Cyclops - a new linear and 2D barcode reader for its popular DataPaq™ Mirage, Cube and Express rack readers.

Image Credit: Ziath Ltd

Cyclops is designed to accurately read linear or 2D codes printed on the edge of tube racks. This enables laboratories to use racks without an integral “97”th code or orientation barcode on the underside, a useful capability as not all rack manufacturers provide these features. The Cyclops also illuminates the side of your barcoded rack during read, ensuring an accurate rack read under all lighting conditions.

Beneficially the Cyclops is also able to read barcodes on racks of different size, and with variations in the location of the printed code on larger racks without requiring any adjustment, thereby saving you time and eliminating reading errors.

Using Ziath's powerful DP5 high-speed rack decoding software an attached Cyclops reader can be selected as on or off according to the rack type in use. Additionally, DP5 provides facility to store three different rack templates for each numeric format. For example, 96-position racks with no rack code, an integral orientation code or to use the Cyclops device to read rack barcode. This advanced capability allows organizations to use racks from different manufacturers and switch easily between them including legacy racks that have neither code.

